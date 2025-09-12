Fake Number Plate Toyota Fortuner Found Near DK Shivakumar's Bengaluru Residence, Police Launch Probe
Bengaluru: A major security scare unfolded near the Sadashivanagar residence of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar after police discovered a Toyota Fortuner with a fake number plate parked close to his house. The incident, which occurred on September 7, has sparked questions about the vehicle's ownership and intentions behind its suspicious placement.
Fortuner Found Parked With No Driver In Sight
On September 7, Sadashivanagar traffic police noticed a white Toyota Fortuner parked near Shivakumar's residence. Despite searching the surrounding area, the driver was nowhere to be found. When police began towing the vehicle, they spotted the number KA51MW6814 on the front plate and traced it to a man named Deepak.
However, when contacted, Deepak told the police:“My car is parked in the basement of my house.”
Fake Plate Concealed Original Number
Surprised by the contradiction, police carried out a closer inspection and discovered that a fake number plate had been affixed on top of the original one. The actual registration number was found to be KA42P6606, registered under the name of Manjunath at the Ramanagara RTO.
Case Registered Against Owner
The police immediately seized the car and issued a notice to Manjunath. However, five days after the incident, the owner has still not come forward to claim the vehicle, raising further suspicions about the car's presence near the Deputy Chief Minister's residence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment