Gold Price RISES On September 12: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold prices are trending upwards again. 22 and 24 carat gold prices have increased in various cities including Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi. A significant change in gold prices has been observed compared to yesterday

Gold prices fluctuate daily. They've been in the lakhs recently and have been generally increasing over the past few months. While there have been dips, they haven't been substantial. Today, prices have changed again, increasing quite a bit from yesterday. Here's a quick look at the prices in different cities.

Today's Gold Rates in Kolkata:

22 Carat - ₹10,200 per gram

24 Carat - ₹11,128 per gram

Yesterday's Gold Rates in Kolkata:

22 Carat - ₹10,130 per gram

24 Carat - ₹11,050 per gram

Today's Gold Rates in Chennai:

22 Carat - ₹10,240 per gram

24 Carat - ₹11,171 per gram

Today's Gold Rates in Mumbai:

22 Carat - ₹10,200 per gram

24 Carat - ₹11,128 per gram

Today's Gold Rates in Delhi:

22 Carat - ₹9,195 per gram

24 Carat - ₹10,030 per gram

Today's Gold Rates in Bengaluru:

22 Carat - ₹10,200 per gram

24 Carat - ₹11,128 per gram

Today's Gold Rates in Ahmedabad:

22 Carat - ₹10,205 per gram

24 Carat - ₹11,133 per gram

Today's Gold Rates in Kerala:

22 Carat - ₹10,200 per gram

24 Carat - ₹11,128 per gram