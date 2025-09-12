Mostarle Launches Mayfly Kit, Inspiring Balance And STEAM Passion In Teens
The Mayfly kit provides a mindful, screen-free alternative that builds both confidence and STEAM skills. With 126 pre-sorted parts, the model assembles in under an hour into a lifelike tribute to one of nature's most ephemeral creatures. The finished piece measures 16 cm in height, featuring finely detailed wings and slender legs that capture beauty in motion. Every kit is accessible for beginners, including needle-nose pliers, a dual-head screwdriver, and a step-by-step manual.
Mostarle gives teens the chance to slow down, focus, and enjoy the satisfaction of building something real and lasting.
