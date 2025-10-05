403
Egypt Poised to Host Indirect Talks on Israel-Hamas Prisoner Exchange
(MENAFN) Egypt confirmed Saturday it will host a fresh round of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas on Sunday, aimed at finalizing a prisoner exchange as part of US President Donald Trump’s initiative to end the Gaza conflict.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry released a statement emphasizing that these discussions are “ongoing Egyptian efforts, in coordination with mediators, to end the Israeli war in Gaza.”
The talks will focus on “the field conditions and details of the exchange process for all Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners, in line with President Trump’s proposal, in the hope of putting an end to the war and the suffering of the Palestinian people, which has continued for two years,” the ministry added.
It further stressed that the negotiations are intended to capitalize on “the regional and international momentum created by President Trump’s plan to stop the war in Gaza.”
Earlier, an Egyption state-run channel reported, citing unnamed Egyptian sources, that both Hamas and Israeli teams will discuss “preparing on-the-ground conditions in Gaza for the prisoner exchange process.”
A senior Egyptian security official confirmed the arrival of Hamas and Israeli delegations in Cairo on Sunday and Monday to conduct the talks.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Saturday that he had directed his negotiating team to travel to Egypt “for a limited number of days.”
“I hope that in the coming days we will be able to announce the return of all our hostages – alive and dead – in one batch, while the army remains deep inside Gaza and in the areas it controls,” Netanyahu declared in a recorded statement.
He added that a subsequent phase of the agreement would focus on dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities in Gaza.
