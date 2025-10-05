403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump is waiting for Hamas repones to end conflict
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced Saturday that Israel had accepted an initial retreat from Gaza, which he characterized as a critical move toward a truce and the start of the long-anticipated captive and inmate swap with Hamas.
He said "after negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas.”
Trump stated on Truth Social that "when Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be immediately effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 year catastrophe."
Donald Trump pressed the Palestinian organization Hamas to quickly finalize the ongoing negotiations for both a captive release and a peace deal in Gaza.
Trump wrote on Truth Social, "I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed. Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off."
He said "after negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas.”
Trump stated on Truth Social that "when Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be immediately effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 year catastrophe."
Donald Trump pressed the Palestinian organization Hamas to quickly finalize the ongoing negotiations for both a captive release and a peace deal in Gaza.
Trump wrote on Truth Social, "I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed. Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment