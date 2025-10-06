Svyrydenko: Support For Ukraine Remains Unchanged Priority For Lithuania

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said this during a joint briefing with her Lithuanian counterpart Inga Ruginiene, Ukrinform reports.

Svyrydenko said it was very meaningful that the first foreign visit of the new Lithuanian prime minister had been to Ukraine.

"Since February 24, 2022, the total volume of your country's assistance has reached nearly EUR 1.8 billion, which amounts to about 2 percent of Lithuania's GDP. By this indicator, Lithuania is among the top three countries in the world supporting Ukraine," she said.

According to Svyrydenko, half of this support – nearly EUR 900 million – has gone directly to Ukraine's defense needs.

Svyrydenko said her Lithuanian colleague assured her that Ukraine will remain a major priority for the new Lithuanian government.

"Lithuania continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in all matters concerning the future of our country and all of Europe, in our joint struggle against the aggressor, in Ukraine's recovery, in achieving a just and lasting peace with effective guarantees, and on our path to membership in both the EU and NATO," Svyrydenko said.

She also added that both countries share a common understanding that Ukraine is "Europe's security shield – it is Lithuania's security and the security of all Europe."

"Our talks confirmed Lithuania's intention to further strengthen our defense capabilities, cooperate in key international defense coalitions and initiatives, and support the development of Ukraine's defense industry capacity," Svyrydenko said.

As reported, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene arrived in Kyiv on her first official visit since taking office.