Svyrydenko: Support For Ukraine Remains Unchanged Priority For Lithuania
Svyrydenko said it was very meaningful that the first foreign visit of the new Lithuanian prime minister had been to Ukraine.
"Since February 24, 2022, the total volume of your country's assistance has reached nearly EUR 1.8 billion, which amounts to about 2 percent of Lithuania's GDP. By this indicator, Lithuania is among the top three countries in the world supporting Ukraine," she said.Read also: Return of Ukrainian children from Russia: Lithuanian PM announces new initiative in Kyiv
According to Svyrydenko, half of this support – nearly EUR 900 million – has gone directly to Ukraine's defense needs.
Svyrydenko said her Lithuanian colleague assured her that Ukraine will remain a major priority for the new Lithuanian government.
"Lithuania continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in all matters concerning the future of our country and all of Europe, in our joint struggle against the aggressor, in Ukraine's recovery, in achieving a just and lasting peace with effective guarantees, and on our path to membership in both the EU and NATO," Svyrydenko said.
She also added that both countries share a common understanding that Ukraine is "Europe's security shield – it is Lithuania's security and the security of all Europe."
"Our talks confirmed Lithuania's intention to further strengthen our defense capabilities, cooperate in key international defense coalitions and initiatives, and support the development of Ukraine's defense industry capacity," Svyrydenko said.
As reported, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene arrived in Kyiv on her first official visit since taking office.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment