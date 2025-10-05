Women's World Cup 2025, IND Vs PAK: Toss Controversy Did Fatima Sana Call Tails Or Was It Heads? (WATCH)

A controversy erupted ahead of the Women's World Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. Team India captain Harmanpreet avoided the handshake with Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana, following the precedent set by Suryakumar Yadav's Men in Blue, who refused to engage and shake hands with the arch-rivals at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025.

Though it was expected that Team India would not exchange handshakes with Pakistan, the real controversy erupted at the toss before the beginning of the much-anticipated clash of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana came together for the toss, and the India captain tossed the coin, after which the Pakistan skipper won it and opted to bowl first in the clash.

Harmanpreet Kaur, as expected, stepped aside and maintained distance from Pakistan skipper as she adhered to the ongoing precedent of avoiding pre-match handshakes with the arch-rivals.

Controversy over Fatima Sana's Toss Call

After the toss, a major controversy erupted over Pakistan captain Fatima Sana's toss call, which was ruled differently by Mel Jones, one of the commentators for the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

In a video that went viral on social media, Harmanpreet Kaur tossed the coin, and before landing it on the ground, Fatima Sana clearly called 'tails'. However, Mel Jones said 'Heads is the call', noting it differently than what Fatima Sana had verbally called. The Heads call came true as the coin landed on heads, despite Fatima Sana having called 'tails'

However, neither match referee, Shandre Fritz, nor India captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, objected to the outcome, as both were standing close to Fatima Sana, who clearly called 'tails' as the coin was tossed, and the game proceeded as per the toss result.

It is unclear whether Mel Jones, who presided over the toss, misheard Fatima Sana's calls for 'tails' or simply interpreted it differently, leading to the coin being recorded as heads, declaring Fatima Sana the winner of the toss, allowing Pakistan to opt to bowl first.

Netizens' Reaction to Toss Controversy

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana's toss call and the misinterpretation by Mel Jones, which subsequently resulted in heads, sparked reactions and amusement among cricket fans online. This sparked controversy as the clash between India and Pakistan is taking place amid heightened tensions and intense public scrutiny.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), the fans were quite amused as Fatima Sana clearly called 'tails'and Mel Jones misinterpreted it as 'heads', while questioning the match referee and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur for not contesting the outcome, turning the routine toss into a talking point on social media.

Meanwhile, Team India will look to extend their dominance and maintain their unbeaten streak over arch-rivals in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match. Having not lost a single match in the 11 outings against Pakistan in the Women's ODI cricket, the Women in Blue will look to assert their superiority in the high-stakes clash in the marquee event.