MP Doctor, Pharma Firm Booked After 14 Child Deaths
The Madhya Pradesh government has banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrup, with officials stating the drug samples have been found to contain a highly toxic substance.
Of the children who died, 11 were from Parasia sub-division, two from Chhindwara city and one from Chaurai tehsil.
The Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu), has been blamed for the death of 11 children in Parasia area of Chhindwara district, Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey told reporters.
A case has been registered at Parasia police station against the company and Dr Praveen Soni, who, despite being a government doctor here, was practising at a private clinic and prescribed the syrup, he said.
A special team from Kotwali police arrested Dr Soni from Rajpal Chowk in Chhindwara late Saturday night after the FIR was registered against him, the SP said.
The doctor has been booked for negligence and prescribing the medicine even after its adverse effects on children for nearly a month. The manufacturer had been charged as it was supplying contaminated syrup, as per the test report, Pandey told PTI.
The government on Sunday also suspended Dr Soni from service. He has been attached to the health department regional officer in Jabalpur, as per an order.
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said strict action will be taken against those responsible.
