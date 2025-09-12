Undisputed Announce Championship Edition

Crawford joins Canelo as a cover star in the lead up to their big Vegas fight

UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 17:00 CEST. Steel City Interactive, in partnership with PLAION is excited to announce UNDISPUTED Championship Edition, the heavy-hitting content package following a year of DLC packs, roster additions including current and legendary fighters, new iconic fight locations, and brand and apparel options to customise your fighter. The Championship Edition is the best way to play UNDISPUTED and will be available for boxing fans on October 21st across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.Fronting the cover of this new edition is multiple world championship super-middleweight boxer Terence Crawford. Crawford joins Canelo Álvarez as an Undisputed cover star just days ahead of the clash of champions happening on September 13 in Las Vegas. Crawford is known for his ability to adapt mid-fight, dissect opponents, and finish with precision. Having one of the most complete and cerebral boxing styles in the sport today makes him a perfect fit to front the UNDISPUTED Championship Edition.The UNDISPUTED Championship Edition will feature an additional contemporary Terence Crawford, and include four DLC: WBC Pack, The Iron & Steel Pack, The Mexican Monster Pack, and a new pack being revealed soon. Also, all existing players will receive the additional, contemporary Crawford for free.As the first major boxing game in over a decade, UNDISPUTED redefines the genre with its authentic gameplay, expansive licensed roster, and innovative fight mechanics.UNDISPUTED features:Innovative and Authentic Boxing Gameplay: Revolutionary footwork mechanics, including a Loose Movement modifier to help you get around the ring with ease. Punch from multiple angles and directions. Feint to set up a trap and counter. All the tools needed to be a defensive wizard. Slip punches, weave, dodge, and block.Fully licensed with big-name talent and brands: 80+ licensed fighters from legendary names like Roy Jones Jr, Joe Frazier, and Sugar Ray Robinson to boxing's modern champions, including Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, and Tyson Fury. An exciting Women's Division with stars like Katie Taylor, Jessica McCaskill, Natasha Jonas and Ebanie Bridges. The WBC, British Boxing Board of Control, and other real-life boxing organizations.Immersive Boxing Experience: Incredibly detailed boxer models, utilizing the latest scanning technology. Multiple licensed and fictional fight locations, including Micky Ward's Box2Burn, Coldwell's Gym, the WBC Arena, and many more. Realistic damage, progressive sweat, and facial deformation.Undisputed is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, Xbox Series X|S and PC Steam.NOTES TO EDITORS:Title: UndisputedPlatform:PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|SGenre:Sports/Boxing SimulationDeveloper:Steel City InteractivePlayers:1-2 local / 1-2 networkPublisher:Deep SilverRelease Date: Out now.Assets:FOLLOWFacebook: PlayUndisputedTwitter: PlayUndisputedInstagram: PlayUndisputedYouTube: @PlayUndisputedTikTok: @PlayUndisputedSteam: Undisputed on SteamDiscord: Undisputed Community on Discord#BecomeUndisputedAbout Steel City InteractiveSheffield-based Steel City Interactive (SCI) was founded in 2020 by Ash Habib, along with his brothers Asif and Asad. Formed around the idea of creating the first major, new boxing game in over a decade, the rapidly growing studio now employs over 80 people and has partnerships with the world of boxing's leading companies including the WBC, Ring Magazine, CompuBox, BoxRec and many other prestigious boxing organisations. During the development of Undisputed, SCI has created innovative, proprietary technology to bring the world of boxing to life like never before.About PLAIONPLAION is a dynamic and diversified business in the global entertainment sector, masterfully crafting franchises that captivate audiences worldwide. Boasting a vast network of eight game development studios, fifteen regional publishing offices, three game publishing labels including Deep Silver, and PLAION PICTURES as an independent film publisher and distributor, the company extends its influence with merchandise production and expansive distribution capabilities across the globe. Founded three decades ago, PLAION has firmly established itself within the entertainment arena. With a diverse range of services and solutions, PLAION stands as the premier publishing partner for console and PC games across both physical and digital channels. Moreover, its strong foothold in the Virtual Reality (VR) domain highlights the company's commitment to varied gaming experiences. PLAION is an Embracer Group company.About Deep SilverDeep Silver is PLAION's flagship publishing label, and the home of captivating gaming worlds from the gripping post-apocalypse of Metro, to the twisted paradises of Dead Island to the authentic Medieval landscapes of Kingdom Come Deliverance. For more information, please visit

Media Relations

Undisputed

+44 7505 556877

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.