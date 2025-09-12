CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF EUR 1,000,000,000 Senior Non-Preferred Callable Fixed To Floating Rate Social Notes Issued On October 12, 2022 (ISIN: FR001400D0Y0)
NOTICE OF FULL REDEMPTION
TO THE NOTEHOLDERS OF
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
EUR 1,000,000,000 Senior Non-Preferred Callable Fixed to Floating Rate Social Notes due October 2026
ISIN: FR001400D0Y0
Notice is hereby given that all of the outstanding EUR 1,000,000,000 Senior Non-Preferred Callable Fixed to Floating Rate Social Notes due October 2026 (the“ Notes ”) issued by Crédit Agricole S.A. (the“ Issuer ”) on October 12, 2022 (ISIN: FR001400D0Y0) will be redeemed by the Issuer pursuant to Condition 7(e) (Redemption at the Option of the Issuer) of the terms and conditions of the Notes (the“ Terms and Conditions ”) included in the base prospectus dated April 8, 2022, which was granted the visa n°22-090 by the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 8, 2022 (as further amended and supplemented, the“ Base Prospectus ”) and the Final Terms of the Notes dated October 10, 2022 (the“ Final Terms ”) at 100% of the outstanding nominal amount thereof, together with any accrued interest thereon (the“ Redemption Amount ”). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed thereto in the Base Prospectus.
In accordance with Condition 7(e) (Redemption at the Option of the Issuer) of the Terms and Conditions and the Final Terms, the Redemption Amount shall become due and payable on October 12, 2025 and, in accordance with Condition 5 (h) (Accrual of Interest) of the Terms and Conditions, unless the Redemption Amount is improperly withheld or refused, each Note shall cease to bear interest on October 12, 2025.
Payment of the Redemption Amount shall be made in accordance with Condition 8 (Payments and Talons) of the Terms and Conditions. In particular, as October 12, 2025 is not a business day, in accordance with Condition 8(h) (Non-Business Days) of the Terms and Conditions, the Redemption Amount will be paid on the following business day, i.e October 13, 2025 and the Noteholders will not be entitled to payment of any interest or other sum in respect of such postponed payment.
Date: September 12, 2025 By: Crédit Agricole S.A.
