Is The 'Cartel Of The Suns' A Terrorist Organization? Panama President Mulino Warns That He Will Not Hesitate To Declare Them So -
“Any international group involved in drug trafficking contributes directly and indirectly to financing terrorism worldwide,” the president said, while noting that the Gulf Cartel is being vigorously combated in Panama. It's worth mentioning that the European Parliament requested this Thursday that the Cartel of the Suns be included on the European Union's (EU) list of terrorist organizations. The MEPs justify this request by citing the expansion of organized crime and terrorist activities in the border areas of Colombia and Venezuela. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has sent a military contingent to the Caribbean to confront the group. This decision has increased tensions with the Venezuelan government.
