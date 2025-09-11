Is The 'Cartel Of The Suns' A Terrorist Organization? Panama President Mulino Warns That He Will Not Hesitate To Declare Them So

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Although the Cartel of the Suns does not have a significant influence in Panama, President José Raúl Mulino warned that he would not hesitate to declare it a terrorist organization. The Cartel of the Suns is an alleged Venezuelan criminal organization linked to international drug trafficking. Mulino indicated that Panama does not consider joining countries such as the United States, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Peru, which have already declared the Cartel of the Suns a terrorist organization, but he does not rule out considering it in the future.

“Any international group involved in drug trafficking contributes directly and indirectly to financing terrorism worldwide,” the president said, while noting that the Gulf Cartel is being vigorously combated in Panama. It's worth mentioning that the European Parliament requested this Thursday that the Cartel of the Suns be included on the European Union's (EU) list of terrorist organizations. The MEPs justify this request by citing the expansion of organized crime and terrorist activities in the border areas of Colombia and Venezuela. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has sent a military contingent to the Caribbean to confront the group. This decision has increased tensions with the Venezuelan government.