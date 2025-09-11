Future Electronics And Efinix Announce Hands-On FPGA Workshop

MENAFN - GetNews)



Future Electronics will host a one-day hands-on workshop with Efinix in Milpitas, California, giving FPGA developers the opportunity to explore the company's QuantumTM architecture and gain practical experience with the latest FPGA hardware and tools.

San Jose, California - September 11th, 2025 - Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is pleased to announce a hands-on workshop in collaboration with Efinix, a leading innovator in FPGA technology. The event, titled Efinix is the Future of FPGAs , will take place on September 24, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Milpitas, California.

The workshop is designed for FPGA developers seeking to expand their knowledge and gain direct, practical experience with Efinix's Quantum architecture and related software tools. Efinix's Quantum architecture delivers smaller, lower-power, and more efficient FPGA solutions, enabling developers to achieve higher performance while reducing cost and energy demands.

Participants will take part in hands-on sessions led by technical experts from both Future Electronics and Efinix, giving them an opportunity to learn directly from product specialists while exploring the latest Efinix devices, development kits, and toolchains. Attendees will also benefit from exclusive discounts on Efinix development boards.

By hosting this event, Future Electronics reinforces its commitment to empowering engineers with training opportunities and hands-on learning experiences. The company continues to work with Efinix to bring innovative FPGA solutions to developers worldwide, showcasing its role as a trusted partner for cutting-edge technologies.

To learn more about Future Electronics and to register for the event, please visit

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .

About Efinix

Efinix®, an innovator in programmable products, is committed to delivering the low power and reconfigurability of its high-performance Titanium FPGA silicon platforms for applications in the mainstream market. Efinix FPGAs deliver power, performance, and area advantages over traditional FPGA technologies, unlocking new applications and delivering rapid time to market. Titanium devices range from 35K to 1M logic elements, have a small form-factor, low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. The Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream. For more information, visit Efinix