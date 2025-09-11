Vic Vaughan Toyota Of Boerne Breaks Ground On New Service Center Expansion

MENAFN - GetNews) Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne has begun construction on a state-of-the-art service center that will expand its service bays from 19 to 48. The project will make the dealership one of the region's largest automotive service destinations when completed in late 2026 or early 2027.

Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne, a family-owned dealership serving San Antonio and the Hill Country since 2008, has broken ground on a major service center expansion designed to meet growing customer demand and enhance the service experience.







The upcoming facility will add 28,639 square feet to the dealership's existing footprint, bringing the total service area to more than 39,000 square feet. With this expansion, the number of service bays will increase from 19 to 48, enabling the dealership to service over 200 vehicles per day once construction is complete. The project is expected to conclude in late 2026 or early 2027.

“Investing in this new service center underscores our long-term commitment to our customers and community,” said Vic Vaughan, Dealer Principal of Toyota of Boerne.“As our region continues to grow, this expansion ensures we can deliver faster, more convenient, and more capable service for every Toyota driver who trusts us with their vehicle.”

Commitment to Excellence

Toyota of Boerne has earned national recognition for its performance and customer care, including the Toyota President's Cabinet Award, the CustomerFirst Award, and the Board of Governors Award. The dealership remains distinguished for combining operational excellence with a family-first culture, with multiple generations of the Vaughan family actively involved in day-to-day operations.

Meeting Customer Needs

Shoppers seeking a trusted used car dealership near San Antonio will find a wide range of certified and pre-owned vehicles backed by CARFAX and Toyota Certified warranties. For those in the market for new models, the dealership also serves as a premier Toyota dealer serving San Antonio, TX , offering the latest lineup of Toyota sedans, SUVs, and trucks.

Beyond its award-winning service department, Toyota of Boerne provides genuine Toyota parts, express maintenance, and collision repair services. The dealership's comprehensive approach offers customers a full automotive solution in one location.

The service center expansion represents a significant milestone in Toyota of Boerne's history, reflecting its ongoing mission to blend small-town hospitality with advanced facilities and industry-leading service capacity.

About Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne

Founded in 2008, Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne serves San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country as a premier Toyota dealership. The family-owned business provides new and pre-owned vehicle sales, service, parts, and collision repair, consistently recognized for its dedication to customer satisfaction and community values.