Daily Brief, September 11: MEA On Russian Army Recruiting Indians, Delhi's Dog Microchipping Plan - Top 10 Headlines

On September 11, from MEA statement on rising concerns over Indians being recruited into the Russian army to a major CBI success in extraditing fraud fugitive Munawar Khan from Kuwait, today's India news covered key developments. The Delhi government announced plans to microchip 10 lakh street dogs to control rabies. PM Modi announced Rs 1,200 crore relief package for Uttarakhand floods. Veteran Congress leader PP Thankachan passed away. In Business, Indian hospitals to increase IT innovation spending by up to 25% while Amul confirmed no change in milk prices after GST 2.0. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash remains on in Sports while in Entertainment world court protected Aishwarya Rai's personality rights. Here's a brief of the top 10 headlines today:

1. 'Fraught With Danger, Stay Away From Offers': MEA On Recruitment Of Indians in Russian Army

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday that India has taken up the matter of Indian nationals being recruited in the Russian Army with the authorities in both Delhi and Moscow, asking that the practice be ended and the nationals be released. "We have seen reports about Indian nationals having been recruited recently into the Russian army. Government has on several occasions over the past one year underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly", the statement highlighted. MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal further noted, "We are also in touch with the families of the affected Indian citizens. We once again strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from any offers to join the Russian army as this is a course fraught with danger".

Earlier in July, while responding to a query on the number of Indians in the Russian armed forces, Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh had told Rajya Sabha that,“There were 127 Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces, out of which the services of 98 individuals were discontinued as a result of sustained engagement between the Indian and Russian Governments on this matter, including at the highest levels. 13 Indian nationals remain in the Russian armed forces, out of which 12 individuals have been reported missing by the Russian side.”

2. Bank of Baroda Fraud Case: Wanted Fugitive Munawar Khan Extradited from Kuwait, CBI Takes Custody

In a major success, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought back Munawar Khan, a fugitive wanted in connection with a large-scale fraud case involving the Bank of Baroda. Khan was arrested by Kuwaiti authorities and extradited to India through strong coordination between the CBI, Interpol, and Kuwaiti law enforcement agencies.

Munawar Khan was accused of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, which involved defrauding the Bank of Baroda. After the fraud came to light, Khan fled India and moved to Kuwait, where he remained until recently. Due to his involvement in this serious financial crime, the CBI declared him a proclaimed offender and initiated international efforts to bring him back.

3. Delhi Government to Microchip 10 Lakh Street Dogs, Boost Rabies Control

In a major move aimed at addressing the growing stray dog problem in the city, the Delhi government has announced a comprehensive two-year initiative to microchip approximately 10 lakh street dogs, regulate pet shops, and implement a robust rabies action plan. The project, estimated to cost around ₹900 crore, will include a citywide dog census, digital vaccination tracking, public awareness campaigns, and preventive measures to reduce dog bites, ensuring both public safety and animal welfare. Officials say the scale of the project will require treating about 1,370 dogs every day, making it one of the most ambitious animal welfare programs in the country.

As part of the plan, around 10 lakh stray dogs will be microchipped over the next two years in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The microchipping process involves injecting a small chip under the dog's skin, similar to a vaccination, which takes about 2-5 minutes per dog. Dogs are usually awake during microchipping, but if sterilisation is performed simultaneously, anaesthesia may be used.

4. 1 in 10 Children Worldwide Now Obese, India Sees 127% Rise in Under-Five Obesity

According to a recent UNICEF report, obesity is now the most common form of malnutrition in school-aged children and teenagers worldwide. For the first time, it has passed underweight in numbers. This problem is growing not just in rich countries but also in India and other low and middle-income nations. India is facing a serious health problem. Obesity is rising very fast among children, teenagers and adults. The UNICEF Child Nutrition Global Report 2025 shows that nearly 1 in 10 children around the world, or about 188 million children, live with obesity. Earlier, obesity was seen as a problem only in rich countries. Now, it is spreading quickly in poorer nations like India.

In India, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data shows a sharp rise in overweight and obesity cases. Among under-five children, the rate increased by 127%, from 1.5% in 2005-06 to 3.4% in 2019-21. Teenagers are also affected. Overweight and obesity in adolescent girls went up by 125% (from 2.4% to 5.4%). In boys, it increased by 288% (from 1.7% to 6.6%).

5. Veteran Congress Leader and Former Kerala Speaker PP Thankachan Passes Away at 87

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congress leader PP Thankachan passed away at the age of 87 at Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva around 4:30 pm. He had been admitted to the hospital on August 15 due to a lung infection and was placed on ventilator support when his condition worsened. Though his health showed signs of improvement recently, it took a turn for the worse this morning, leading to his demise. His body is currently at the hospital mortuary and will be moved to his home in Perumbavoor tomorrow at 11 am. The funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 2 pm at the Akaparambu Jacobite Syrian Church.

PP Thankachan's political career spanned over six decades, marked by several key roles. He served as KPCC president, UDF convener, Agriculture Minister in the Antony cabinet, four-time MLA from Perumbavoor, Ernakulam DCC president, and chairman of the Perumbavoor municipality. Senior Congress leaders such as AK Antony and KC Venugopal publicly expressed their condolences on his passing.

6. Indian Hospitals Eye 20–25% Jump in IT Innovation Spend Over Next 3 Years

IT innovation budgets in Indian hospitals are set to rise by 20-25 per cent over the next 2-3 years, with nearly half of healthcare providers already allocating 20-50 per cent of their spends to digital innovation, reveals the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)- EY HealthTech Survey 2025.

The report, launched at the CII Hospital Tech 2025 Summit, highlights how automation in patient experience, clinical outcomes, and data-driven decision making is taking center stage.

Titled "Unleashing digital momentum to shape the future of healthcare - enabling automation to enforcing transformation", the report also flags the barriers of legacy systems, workforce readiness, and patient-centric delivery that hospitals must overcome to become future-ready.

7. Packaged Milk Prices Unaffected by GST 2.0, Confirms Amul MD

There will be no impact on packaged milk prices because of Goods and Services Tax (GST) changes from September 22nd, says Amul. Amul, one of the country's most popular dairy brands, has clarified that there will be no reduction in pouch milk prices from September 22 as it already attracts zero percent GST.

Responding to a query from ANI, Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets Amul products, said,

“There is no change proposed in prices of fresh pouch milk as there is no reduction in GST. It has always been zero percent GST on pouch milk.” Earlier, some media reports suggested that pouch milk prices could be reduced by Rs 3 to Rs 4 under the GST 2.0 framework. However, Mehta clarified that such reports are inaccurate as pouch milk has always been exempt from GST. The relief under the new tax structure will only apply to UHT milk, which will now become cheaper with the GST rate cut from 5 per cent to nil.

8. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: SC Questions 'Urgent' Listing of Plea to Stop High-Voltage Clash

The Supreme Court of India has declined to list the plea against India's upcoming clash against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, which will take place on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Stadium. The face-off between two arch-rivals is the biggest clash of the ongoing eight-team continental tournament, given their fierce rivalry and political and historical tensions between the two nations.

However, Team India and Pakistan will lock horns for the first time since the heinous Pahalgam terror attack, killing 28 tourists, including 26 Indians and two foreign nationals in Baisaran Meadows, and subsequent Operation Sindoor, which was successfully carried out by Indian defence forces. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, there was a massive call for a boycott of sporting engagements with Pakistan.

9. Asia Cup 2025: India Bowling Coach Morkel Lauds Bowlers' Performance after Win against UAE

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel lauded the team's bowlers for their impressive performance against the UAE in their Asia Cup opener, stating that their focused preparation ahead of the match paid off. India flexed their muscles, mercilessly outclassing the UAE in a nine-wicket win on their home soil, while chasing just 58 runs during their Asia Cup campaign opener at Dubai on Tuesday.

In a video posted by BCCI on X, Morkel said, "Yeah, a very solid start by the boys with the ball tonight. We haven't played a lot of wide-ball cricket for a while, so I thought that leading into the game, our preparation was very focused. I think that is one thing that we did exceptionally well."

10. Delhi HC Protects Aishwarya Rai's Personality Rights, Slams Misuse of Name, Photo Via AI, Digital Manipulation

The Delhi High Court has come down heavily on the unauthorized use of Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name, image, and persona, holding that such exploitation without consent not only causes commercial detriment but also impacts her dignity and reputation. Granting an interim injunction, the court restrained several websites, companies, and unidentified persons from misusing her identity through digital and AI-driven tools. Justice Tejas Karia, presiding over the case, emphasized that the unauthorized use of a celebrity's identity--such as their name, image, likeness, or signature--without consent can lead to commercial harm and infringe on their right to live with dignity. The court found that the misuse of Aishwarya Rai's persona created confusion, falsely implied endorsement, and diluted her reputation and goodwill.