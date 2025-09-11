George Emeka Agbo

Lecturer in the Arts of Africa, University of Edinburgh

I studied Fine and Applied Arts at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where I specialised in Graphic Design and Photography at the Master's level (2013) and taught for a number of years. I obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Museum and Heritage Studies (2011) through the African Programme in Museum and Heritage Studies scholarship, and later earned a PhD in the History of Photography (2017) at the University of the Western Cape, South Africa, supported by the Andrew Mellon Fellowship and the Ivan Karp and Corinne Kratz Fund. In 2017, I received an AfOx Travel Grant, which enabled me to conduct research at the Pitt Rivers Museum, University of Oxford. Between 2018 and 2021, I worked as a Research Associate at the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, University of Cambridge, and in 2021–22, I was a fellow of the African Humanities Program of the American Council of Learned Societies. These research engagements have resulted in several publications in leading journals, including Africa, African Arts, and Cahiers d'Études Africaines, as well as contributions to edited volumes such as Photography and Visibility in African History and Experiences of Oil. I currently teach African art at the School of History of Art, University of Edinburgh, where I convene courses on African photography, African art and material cultures, and images in contemporary African politics.

