George Emeka Agbo
-
Lecturer in the Arts of Africa,
University of Edinburgh
I studied Fine and Applied Arts at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where I specialised in Graphic Design and Photography at the Master's level (2013) and taught for a number of years. I obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Museum and Heritage Studies (2011) through the African Programme in Museum and Heritage Studies scholarship, and later earned a PhD in the History of Photography (2017) at the University of the Western Cape, South Africa, supported by the Andrew Mellon Fellowship and the Ivan Karp and Corinne Kratz Fund. In 2017, I received an AfOx Travel Grant, which enabled me to conduct research at the Pitt Rivers Museum, University of Oxford. Between 2018 and 2021, I worked as a Research Associate at the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, University of Cambridge, and in 2021–22, I was a fellow of the African Humanities Program of the American Council of Learned Societies. These research engagements have resulted in several publications in leading journals, including Africa, African Arts, and Cahiers d'Études Africaines, as well as contributions to edited volumes such as Photography and Visibility in African History and Experiences of Oil. I currently teach African art at the School of History of Art, University of Edinburgh, where I convene courses on African photography, African art and material cultures, and images in contemporary African politics.Experience
-
–present
Lecturer in the Arts of Africa, University of Edinburgh
-
2017
University of the Western Cape, PhD/History (of Photography)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment