He Tried To Thwart Senafront In Panama But Was Caught With 400 Drug Packages At The Tanara Checkpoint -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A 23-year-old man was apprehended and arrested by agents of the National Border Service (Senafront) at the Tanara Control Point in Chepo. 400 packages of drugs were found in his truck that he was hoping to hide from the police. The detainee, along with the illicit substances, has been ordered by the competent authorities to be taken to the Accusatory Criminal System and charged accordingly.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment