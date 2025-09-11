Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
He Tried To Thwart Senafront In Panama But Was Caught With 400 Drug Packages At The Tanara Checkpoint -

2025-09-11 11:10:40
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A 23-year-old man was apprehended and arrested by agents of the National Border Service (Senafront) at the Tanara Control Point in Chepo. 400 packages of drugs were found in his truck that he was hoping to hide from the police. The detainee, along with the illicit substances, has been ordered by the competent authorities to be taken to the Accusatory Criminal System and charged accordingly.

