Tom Holland Reveals Why He Gets New Spider-Man Suit 'Every 2 Weeks'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 11 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Holland has said that he gets a new Spider-Man suit“every 2 weeks”.

Holland told Esquire in an interview that he imagines he is given a new Spider-Man suit once a fortnight after.

"Yeah, it definitely does. I probably get a new suit every two weeks, I reckon," Holland, who began filming his upcoming fourth entry in the superhero franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in August, said.

Sony Pictures and Holland first announced at CinemaCon 2025 in April that the franchise's next movie will be titled Brand New Day, months after the actor first confirmed that his fourth Spider-Man film would film in 2025, reports people.

Holland and his fiancee Zendaya, who costars in the Spider-Man movies with him, were photographed spending time on the movie's set in London in early August, and Holland shared a video to Instagram on August 10 showing footage from his first day of filming the anticipated sequel in Scotland.

Holland has portrayed Spider-Man aka Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe dating back to 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

The actor has suggested in recent years that he is more heavily involved creatively on the next Spider-Man movie.

Zendaya, 29, is expected to reprise her role as Michelle "MJ" Jones in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as are costars Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau.

The Bear's Liza Colón-Zayas and Stranger Things' Sadie Sink will also appear in Brand New Day alongside MCU favorite Mark Ruffalo, as well as Michael Mando and Jon Bernthal, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters July 31, 2026.

Holland started acting at the age of nine when he enrolled in a dancing class. A choreographer noticed him and arranged for him to audition for a role in Billy Elliot the Musical at London's Victoria Palace Theatre.

After two years of training, he secured a supporting role in 2008. Later that year, he was upgraded to the title role, which he played until 2010. Holland made his film debut in the disaster drama The Impossible in 2012 as a teenage tourist trapped in a tsunami.

Holland then decided to pursue acting as a full-time career, appearing in How I Live Now and playing historical figures in the film In the Heart of the Sea and the TV miniseries Wolf Hall.