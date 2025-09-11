Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Court Of Appeals Panama Revokes Community Service Awarded To The Owner Of The La Parce Beauty Salons -


2025-09-11 11:10:40
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) On Thursday, September 11, the Superior Court of Appeals overturned the decision of a judge who replaced the 60-month prison sentence with community service in favor of Katherine Carvallo Hidalgo, owner of the La Parce beauty salon chain. The Prosecutor's Office appeals the substitution of sentence for Katerine Carvalho, owner of the“Donde La Parce” beauty salons.



Judges Yiles Pitti, Gustavo De Gracia, and Frank Torres ruled that granting community service to a person convicted of money laundering constitutes a procedural privilege for someone who has committed a serious crime. They also established that in these types of crimes, in which there is a prior agreement to use the financial system for money laundering purposes, granting community service does not meet the objectives of re-socialization.

