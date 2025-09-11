As Digital Assets Gain Momentum, These Stocks Offer An On-Ramp (DBKSF, MSTR, ABTC, STKE)

MENAFN - News Direct)Crypto is stirring again. Bitcoin has pushed higher, altcoins are gaining momentum, and early signs point to a new cycle taking shape. In past rallies, some of the biggest equity winners were not just exchanges or miners but public companies tied directly to token treasuries and emerging blockchains. That setup may be returning now. A handful of newly capitalized and newly listed players are positioning themselves to ride the next wave. For investors who want crypto exposure through the stock market, these could be the names to watch.

Spetz Inc. (CSE: SPTZ) (OTCQB: DBKSF ) subsidiary SonicStrategy Inc., which specializes in blockchain infrastructure, said yesterday that it has confirmed receiving the full proceeds of a strategic investment of $40 million USD ($55 million CAD) from Sonic Labs, the foundation in charge of creating and managing the Sonic blockchain.

The deal, now officially closed, marks a major milestone in SonicStrategy's roadmap to becoming the leading public-market gateway to the Sonic ecosystem. The investment is structured as a six-month, zero-coupon, unsecured convertible note funded entirely in Sonic's native $S tokens. It can be converted into common shares at $4.50 USD per share if SonicStrategy completes an uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market and raises an additional $40 million in third-party capital.

At current trading levels, that conversion price implies a 344% upside, setting a clear valuation target for the market to track. Any equity issued upon conversion will be subject to a three-year lock-up, while the $S tokens provided by Sonic Labs are locked for four years, signaling strong long-term alignment between the two organizations.

The newly funded capital will immediately bolster SonicStrategy's treasury, scale its validator infrastructure, and support early-stage investments across the Sonic blockchain. CEO Mitchell Demeter called the transaction“a bridge between the Sonic ecosystem and global capital markets,” while Michael Kong, CEO of Sonic Labs, described SonicStrategy as“the natural bridge between the Sonic Network and traditional finance.”

This isn't just about capital; it's about positioning. With the funds now on the balance sheet, SonicStrategy is uniquely situated to pursue its Nasdaq listing plans, subject to regulatory approval and broader market conditions. The deal also serves as a validation of the company's business model and its role as an institutional-grade entry point to one of crypto's most explosive new ecosystems.

The confirmation of funding follows two other major milestones in the company's U.S. expansion. On August 29, SonicStrategy secured full DTC eligibility and began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker DBKSF, increasing liquidity and accessibility for U.S. investors. Shortly after, on September 4, the company announced the formation of the Sonic Technical Advisory Council, which includes senior executives from Sonic Labs and provides direct insight into the network's technical roadmap.

SonicStrategy is building what some call a“digital asset treasury company,” or DATCO, similar to how MicroStrategy offered equity exposure to Bitcoin or how SOL Strategies emerged during Solana's rise. But instead of legacy chains, SonicStrategy is focused on Sonic, a hyper-efficient Layer 1 that has already surpassed $1 billion in total value locked, with sub-second finality, negligible fees, and a unique incentive model that shares up to 90% of fee revenue with developers.

For investors, SonicStrategy offers the simplest way to gain exposure to this rapidly growing network without the friction of wallets, exchanges, or DeFi onboarding. You buy shares, and you get a stake in the token treasury, validator yield, and protocol upside.

With $40 million now secured, U.S. capital markets unlocked, and direct alignment with the protocol's core developers, SonicStrategy is emerging as the official bridge between blockchain innovation and public market access. The revaluation runway is now clearly defined, and the $4.50 conversion price puts it in plain view.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stands as the most prominent publicly traded company dedicated to Bitcoin accumulation. With over 250,000 Bitcoin on its balance sheet, MicroStrategy has created a model that other corporate treasury companies now follow. The stock functions as a direct equity proxy for Bitcoin, giving investors exposure to the cryptocurrency's price movements without the need to hold or manage tokens directly.

The company has funded its Bitcoin purchases through a combination of cash, convertible debt, and equity offerings. This strategy allows MicroStrategy to scale holdings during favorable market conditions and magnify returns during bullish Bitcoin cycles. Historically, the stock has tended to outperform Bitcoin in periods of strong market momentum, demonstrating the leverage effect of a corporate treasury approach.

MicroStrategy's market impact goes beyond its own performance. The company set the blueprint for public-market exposure to cryptocurrency, showing that a corporate treasury strategy can generate investor interest and unlock valuation re-rating. Its leadership, including founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor, has consistently emphasized a long-term accumulation plan, which has instilled confidence among institutional and retail investors alike.

The timing is also significant. Bitcoin has recently broken key resistance levels, and altcoins are beginning to outperform Bitcoin in the early stages of the current cycle. MicroStrategy, as the original corporate treasury play, is positioned to benefit from renewed investor enthusiasm and potential revaluation of its stock relative to the underlying Bitcoin holdings.

For investors seeking exposure to digital assets via traditional markets, MicroStrategy remains the benchmark. It demonstrates how a disciplined, publicly traded treasury strategy can deliver both transparency and leverage, and it provides a useful comparison for newer entrants like SonicStrategy aiming to capture institutional attention in the emerging altcoin treasury space.

American Bitcoin Corp. (Nasdaq: ABTC) , a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8 Corp. (HUT), made its Nasdaq debut following a stock-for-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (GRYP). The transaction positioned existing shareholders, including Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Hut 8, to collectively own approximately 98 percent of the combined company. The merged company will operate under the American Bitcoin Corp. brand, led by its management and board, while trading publicly under the ticker ABTC.

The company focuses exclusively on industrial-scale Bitcoin mining and strategic Bitcoin reserve development. By leveraging Hut 8's energy and digital infrastructure, American Bitcoin Corp. is structured to generate efficient Bitcoin-per-share growth. Its approach combines mining operations with opportunistic market purchases, creating a publicly traded vehicle that provides investors direct exposure to Bitcoin without the complexity of owning or managing tokens.

The Nasdaq debut drew immediate attention. Shares opened at $6.90, spiked as much as 90 percent in the first hour, and settled back around a 40 percent gain by mid-morning. This movement coincided with Bitcoin trading near $111,500 per coin, up 19 percent year-to-date, highlighting the strong correlation between Bitcoin's market performance and American Bitcoin Corp.'s equity.

Executive Chair and Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot stated that combining Bitcoin mining with treasury management created a“vehicle designed to drive rapid, efficient Bitcoin-per-share growth.” The participation of the Trump family has added high-profile visibility, reinforcing the company's credibility and positioning it as a notable entrant in the public crypto treasury space.

For investors seeking exposure to Bitcoin through traditional equity markets, American Bitcoin Corp. (Nasdaq: ABTC) offers a compelling solution. The company combines institutional-grade mining infrastructure, a strategic treasury approach, and the momentum of its Nasdaq listing to provide transparent and scalable access to Bitcoin gains. With leadership aligned to both operational and market growth, ABTC is poised to capture attention as the public face of industrial-scale Bitcoin investment.

Sol Strategies Inc. (Nasdaq: STKE) stands as one of the leading publicly traded companies offering equity exposure to the Solana blockchain ecosystem. Much like SonicStrategy's focus on Sonic, Sol Strategies provides investors with access to a rapidly growing Layer 1 network that has gained significant traction for its high throughput, low fees, and vibrant developer community.

Sol Strategies operates as a digital asset treasury company, also known as a DATCO, holding a diversified portfolio of Solana-based tokens and investments, including staking and validator infrastructure. This model allows investors to gain indirect exposure to Solana's native $SOL token and its ecosystem without dealing with the technical complexity of wallets, exchanges, or direct DeFi participation. Investors effectively buy shares, which represent a stake in the treasury and the associated yield generated from validator operations and token appreciation.

The company has positioned itself to capitalize on Solana's growth, which has seen total value locked (TVL) climb steadily and developer activity increase despite the volatility that has occasionally impacted the network. Sol Strategies' leadership emphasizes a disciplined treasury management approach, balancing strategic investments with risk management to maximize shareholder value over the long term.

Sol Strategies' Nasdaq listing enhances liquidity and accessibility for institutional and retail investors seeking a regulated, transparent vehicle to participate in the Solana ecosystem's upside potential. As Solana continues to innovate and attract new projects, Sol Strategies is poised to benefit from the expanding network effects and growing adoption of this high-performance blockchain.

Disclaimers: RazorPitch Inc.“RazorPitch” is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investment advice. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performances are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this action may be identified through the use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quote; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. RazorPitch has been retained and compensated by the company to assist in the production and distribution of content related to DBKSF. RazorPitch is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. This content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in this article constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by RazorPitch or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments. All content in this article is information of a general nature and does not address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Nothing in this article constitutes professional and/or financial advice, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters discussed or the law relating thereto. RazorPitch is not a fiduciary by virtue of any persons use of or access to this content.

