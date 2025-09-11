Man Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Wife, Children In Khost
KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): A man has been arrested with a Kalashnikov and a hand grenade after he tried to enter his in-laws' house to kill his wife and children in southeastern Khost province, police said on Thursday.
In a statement, the police headquarters said the incident took place in the third police district of Khost city.
It said a Kalashnikov and a hand grenade were also recovered from the arrested suspect.
“The assassination attempt by the arrested suspect was foiled before he could reach his target,”: the report added.
According to the statement, the reason behind the accident is not yet clear, but based on information; the detained individual is accused of some other similar attempted murders and would be referred to judicial organs.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment