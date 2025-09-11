Man Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Wife, Children In Khost

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): A man has been arrested with a Kalashnikov and a hand grenade after he tried to enter his in-laws' house to kill his wife and children in southeastern Khost province, police said on Thursday.

In a statement, the police headquarters said the incident took place in the third police district of Khost city.

It said a Kalashnikov and a hand grenade were also recovered from the arrested suspect.

“The assassination attempt by the arrested suspect was foiled before he could reach his target,”: the report added.

According to the statement, the reason behind the accident is not yet clear, but based on information; the detained individual is accused of some other similar attempted murders and would be referred to judicial organs.

