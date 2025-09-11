Tokyo Downpours Prompt Temporarily Suspension of Train Services
(MENAFN) Severe downpours battered Tokyo and surrounding regions on Thursday, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend several bullet train operations, local media reported.
The Japan Meteorological Agency revealed that Tokyo’s Setagaya district experienced an intense rainfall rate of approximately 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) within a single hour, a news agency detailed. This sudden deluge overwhelmed drainage systems and raised safety concerns across the metropolitan area.
As a result, train services running between Tokyo’s Shinagawa station and Shin-Yokohama station in neighboring Kanagawa prefecture were temporarily stopped. The disruption was attributed to the heavy rain affecting nearby Kawasaki city, causing operational challenges for rail operators, according to the report.
The temporary suspension reflects growing concerns over extreme weather events impacting Japan’s critical transportation infrastructure during the rainy season. Authorities continue to monitor conditions closely to ensure public safety and resume normal service as swiftly as possible.
