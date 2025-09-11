Apparel Group Expands Prestige Portfolio With Clarins

Apparel Group, a leading powerhouse in fashion and lifestyle retail, has announced a strategic partnership with Clarins, the globally renowned French luxury beauty brand. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in Apparel Group's strategic expansion plan, aimed at redefining the luxury beauty landscape across the GCC.

The partnership will introduce Clarins to new markets in Saudi Arabia, leveraging Apparel Group's extensive retail network and deep regional insights. With plans to open over 10 stores in the next five years, this alliance positions Apparel Group as a key player in the rapidly growing luxury beauty market, enhancing its prestige portfolio and solidifying its market leadership.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, commented on the partnership:“At Apparel Group, we are committed to bringing world-class brands to our customers. Our partnership with Clarins underscores our strategic vision to expand our beauty portfolio and meet the growing demand for premium skincare products in the GCC. We are excited to combine our retail expertise with Clarins' heritage of innovation and excellence, setting new standards in the luxury beauty segment.”

This strategic collaboration aligns with Apparel Group's vision to accelerate growth in the region by partnering with globally recognized brands. By capitalizing on its retail expertise and market reach, Apparel Group aims to elevate the luxury beauty experience for consumers, driving sustainable growth and enhancing customer loyalty.

Apparel Group continues to solidify its leadership in the retail industry by aligning with iconic brands, reflecting its dedication to enhancing customer experiences and driving growth in the region.

Tags#Apparel Group #Clarins