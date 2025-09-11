Hyderabad Society Horror: Woman Bludgeoned, Throat Slit Domestic Helps Clean Up Before Escape
According to the media reports, the two suspects first repeatedly hit the woman with a pressure cooker, and then slit her throat with a sharp knife and scissors. The accused also took a shower after killing Renu Agarwal, changed into fresh clothes and escaped. They also left their blood-stained clothes behind.Who are the accused?
According to the reports, the cops have zeroed in on two people as the prime suspects in the Hyderabad society murder case. They have been identified as Harsha (21) and Roushan – both domestic helps. While Harsha was employed at the Agarwals about 11 days ago, Roushan worked in another house, a floor above.Where did the incident happen?
The incident happened on Wednesday between 3 pm and 4.30 pm at the victim's flat in a high-rise apartment complex in Kukatpally in Hyderabad.How it happened
On Wednesday, when the victim's husband and son were away at work, the domestic helps tied up the woman, hit her with a pressure cooker and stabbed her with knives and scissors, inflicting multiple injuries, police said.
The accused then showered in the house, changed into clean clothes, and left their blood-stained garments at the scene.
The duo then took some gold ornaments and about ₹1 lakh cash from the residence and fled. The suspects are from a village near Ranchi, and a police team has already been dispatched to Jharkhand.
The CCTV footage also showed the two going up to the 13th floor and leaving the society around 5:02 pm.
The police are analysing CCTV footage and CDR. The CCTV footage showed the suspects driving away on a two-wheeler belonging to the owner of the second suspect.
The family hails from Kolkata and Harsha was hired through a manpower agency.
