Ukraine Hits Russian Black Sea Fleet Warship Near Novorossiysk

“On September 10, 2025, in the Black Sea, the DIU special forces tracked and successfully attacked another high-value military target of the Russian aggressor - an MPSV07-class multifunctional ship of the enemy's Black Sea Fleet,” the statement reads.

At the time of the attack, the enemy ship was conducting electronic surveillance and patrolling the approaches to the Novorossiysk Bay, where the aggressor maintains the remnants of its Black Sea Fleet.

The DIU special forces struck the ship with a Ukrainian-made combat drone, targeting the bridge area, which houses navigation and communication equipment. The strike destroyed the ship's electronic warfare equipment, rendering the vessel inoperative, with repairs expected to be costly.

The struck ship was commissioned in 2015 and is valued at approximately $60 million. Russia has four ships of this class in total.

The MPSV07-class ship is equipped with diving complexes, remotely operated vehicles, side-scan sonar, electronic warfare systems, and can be used for seabed surveys. Its power capacity is approximately 4 MW.

As previously reported, Ukraine's MAGURA sea drones have struck 22 targets, destroying 15 of them. These include Russian warships, boats, two Mi-8 helicopters, and two Su-30 fighter jets.