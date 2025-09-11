MEOS GEO 2025 Show To Gather Leading Global Energy Executives And Experts

Only a few days remain until the launch of the Middle East Oil, Gas and Geoscience Show (MEOS GEO 2025), which will be hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on September 16-18, 2025.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Oil and Environment in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in partnership with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE), and the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG). It is organised by Informa Markets, the world's leading exhibitions and conferences organiser.

This year, MEOS GEO 2025 will stand out as a premier platform for strategic dialogue on the future of global energy, sector sustainability and the transition towards net zero. The conference programme features seven high-level strategic sessions and 123 specialised technical sessions, with the participation of 732 speakers, including global energy leaders and experts.

The strategic conference will cover a wide range of critical themes, beginning with the Executive plenary session:“Navigating the future of energy – Investment, innovation and sustainability”. Other sessions include:“Toward a net-zero future”,“Balancing energy security and transition”, and“Financial resilience in a dynamic energy landscape”.

The opening keynote session will feature His Excellency Dr Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, alongside Mr Olivier Le Peuch, Chief Executive Officer of SLB, and Nasir K. Al-Naimi, Upstream President at Aramco.

The line-up of featured speakers also includes senior executives from leading global energy companies, notably: Mr Jeff Miller, Chairman of the Board of Directors, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Halliburton; Mr Ivan Tan, EVP – Upstream, Shell; Mr Javier La Rosa, President Base Assets and Emerging Countries, Chevron; Mr Amerino Gatti, Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment, Baker Hughes; Mr John Defterios, Senior Advisor, APCO Worldwide; and Mr Alexander van Veldhoven, Chief Strategy Officer, Bapco Energies.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Mohammed Ebrahim, General Manager of Informa Markets, organiser of the event, said:“MEOS GEO 2025 represents an important and pivotal international platform for advancing the energy industry across the region and the world. This year, we bring together leading global executives and experts under one roof to discuss critical issues, including energy security, carbon neutrality and future challenges and opportunities in this vital sector.”

He added:“The conference features a packed agenda over three days, with 732 international speakers participating in 130 strategic and technical sessions. This underscores the significance of the event as one of the largest and most prominent industry gatherings in the region.”

Mr Ebrahim concluded:“We look forward to welcoming thousands of participants from around the globe to MEOS GEO 2025, further cementing the Kingdom of Bahrain's position as a leading destination for international exhibitions and conferences, and contributing to constructive global dialogue shaping the future of energy.”

It is worth noting that the Middle East Oil, Gas and Geosciences Show is one of the region's most established industry events since its inception in 1979. This year, it will attract more than 17,000 participants, including industry leaders, experts, academics, and professionals from around the world, continuing its legacy as a leading international platform for the energy sector for more than four decades.

