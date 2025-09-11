Africa Demands Climate Funds, Says It “Is Not Charity”
(MENAFN) Africa accounts for under 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions but bears what one expert calls “the highest price” for climate change, a critical message at the Second Africa Climate Summit held in Addis Ababa.
“Africa is positioning itself as an agenda setter for climate-related issues since the continent is the primary victim,” stated Kiber Zelalem, a horticulture lecturer participating in the summit. “A victim needs compensation, not charity. The global north should take responsibility for the damage caused by climate change, and leadership should be given to Africa in this regard.”
The three-day summit, from September 8 to 10, brought together heads of state, regional groups, civil society representatives, and business leaders, all focused on driving investment-based solutions and securing reliable funding for climate adaptation and resilience.
Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chair of the African Union Commission, emphasized the need for fairness in climate financing.
“The African Union Commission firmly believes that climate finance must be fair, significant, and predictable,” Youssouf declared.
Paulino Omoj Omay, head of Climate Change at the IGAD Climate Prediction & Application Center (ICPAC), reinforced this stance: “Climate finance is not charity, it is Africa’s right.” He noted the persistent gap between promises and actual funding.
“Although the promises are there in billions every year, they are not actualized. Governments must show the political will to prioritize climate action in their annual budgets, instead of allocating far more to defense while ministries of environment struggle,” Omay said.
Omay also highlighted the importance of unity for Africa’s influence in global climate discussions.
“If Africa is not united and not present at key platforms like the UN Security Council, our voice will not be heard,” he stressed. “The African Union and regional blocs must work together to present one African voice on climate action.”
The summit concluded with the launch of an Africa-led investment initiative, urging donors and investors to pivot from short-term aid to sustained financing for critical sectors including energy, agriculture, water, and transportation.
However, participants warned that symbolic commitments alone are insufficient to address the continent’s urgent climate challenges.
