Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghanistan Beats Tajikistan In Islamic Solidarity Games

Afghanistan Beats Tajikistan In Islamic Solidarity Games


2025-11-04 02:00:23
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's national futsal team defeated Tajikistan 9-5 in the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games on Tuesday.

The exciting, high-scoring match took place at 12:30pm Afghanistan time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Afghanistan led 6-2 at half-time and eventually secured a 9-5 victory by the end of the second half.

Eight teams are participating in the sixth edition of the Games.

In Group A, Saudi Arabia (hosts), Uzbekistan, Libya and Azerbaijan compete, while Afghanistan is in Group B alongside Iran, Morocco and Tajikistan.

Afghanistan will meet Iran in their second match in the event on Thursday.

kk/ma

MENAFN04112025000174011037ID1110294427



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search