Afghanistan Beats Tajikistan In Islamic Solidarity Games

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's national futsal team defeated Tajikistan 9-5 in the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games on Tuesday.

The exciting, high-scoring match took place at 12:30pm Afghanistan time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Afghanistan led 6-2 at half-time and eventually secured a 9-5 victory by the end of the second half.

Eight teams are participating in the sixth edition of the Games.

In Group A, Saudi Arabia (hosts), Uzbekistan, Libya and Azerbaijan compete, while Afghanistan is in Group B alongside Iran, Morocco and Tajikistan.

Afghanistan will meet Iran in their second match in the event on Thursday.

