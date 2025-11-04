Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Top 50+ Wishes, Whatsapp Messages, Greetings To Share On Gurpurab

MENAFN - Live Mint)Guru Nanak Jayanti, which is being celebrated today, Wednesday, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first guru and the founder of the Sikh religion.

The sacred festival is celebrated with fervent devotion, spiritual gatherings, and the recitation of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikh religion.

Here are top 50+ festive wishes, messages, greetings, images, and status ideas for you to share with friends and family on the special occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Messages for WhatsApp

- Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you towards peace, happiness, and spiritual enlightenment.

-On this auspicious day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, may his divine blessings bring joy, prosperity, and harmony to your life.

-Wishing you a very Happy Gurpurab! May the light of Guru Nanak Dev Ji illuminate your path and fill your life with love and compassion.

-May Guru Nanak's teachings inspire you to live a life full of kindness, humility, and grace. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

-On this sacred day, may the divine blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji fill your heart with eternal peace and joy. Happy Gurpurab!

-Let us celebrate the spirit of love and unity on Guru Nanak Jayanti. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings inspire us to spread compassion and kindness in the world.

-Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! May Guru Nanak's divine wisdom and grace always be with you, guiding you on the right path.

On this auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, may your heart be filled with the light of faith and your soul with everlasting peace.

-Wishing you a joyful and blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti! May you find strength in the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and always walk in his light.

-Happy Gurpurab! Let's celebrate the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, whose messages of equality, love, and service inspire us all.

-May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's light show you the way to peace and enlightenment.

-Wishing you love, peace, and spiritual growth this Gurpurab.

-Let the divine teachings fill your heart with joy and your soul with peace.

-May you find strength and serenity in the words of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

-May the holy festival of Gurpurab bring harmony into your life.

-On this sacred day, may the divine blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji always be with you.

-May you live by the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and find happiness in serving others.

-May your faith grow stronger and your heart purer this Gurpurab.

-May you find light in every darkness, and peace in every storm. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Guru Nanak Jayanti quotes

-“Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God.”

-“There is but One God. His name is Truth; He is the creator, fears none, without enmity, unborn and self-created. He is realised by the Guru's grace.”

-“Thou has a thousand eyes and yet not one eye; Thou host a thousand forms and yet not one form.”

-“The world is a drama, staged in a dream.”

-“He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God”.

-“Realisation of Truth is higher than all else. Higher still is truthful living.”

-“Alone let him constantly meditate in solitude on that which is salutary for his soul, for he who meditates in solitude attains supreme bliss.”

-“He who regards all men as equals is religious.”

-“Owing to ignorance of the rope, the rope appears to be a snake; owing to ignorance of the self the transient state arises of the individualised, limited, phenomenal aspect of the self.”

Guru Nanak Jayanti images

Happy Gurpurab- Let's celebrate the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, whose messages of equality, love, and service inspire us all.