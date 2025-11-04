Qatar Weather: Chance Of Thundery Showers In Some Areas Tomorrow
Doha: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has forecast a chance of light rain tomorrow, which may be thundery in some areas.
According to QMD, hazy conditions are expected early in the day, becoming relatively hot later with a chance of local rain clouds that may turn thundery at times during the daytime.
The evening is expected to be mild.
Temperatures are forecast to drop to around 19°C in Abu Samra, Messaid, and Al Khor, while in Doha, daytime temperatures are expected to range between 25°C and 31°C.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at 3 to 13 knots, gusting to 25 during thunder rain. Offshore, wind direction will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly with speeds ranging from 5 to 15 knots.
The sea state inshore will be between 1 and 3 feet. Offshore will be 2 to 4 feet.
Today, Turayna area recorded the lowest temperature at 16°C.
