UPS Cargo Plane Bound For Honolulu Crashes On Takeoff In Louisville, Sparks Massive Fire: Video
“UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time,” the FAA said in a statement. It has also identifed the aircraft as a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 departing the eastern state of Kentucky bound for Hawaii.
At least three crew members were on board the cargo plane that crashed during takeoff.
Police had responded to reports of a plane crash near Louisville International Airport. Injuries were reported, the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a social media post.
Photos on social media showed a large plume of black smoke rising into the sky.
Louisville's police department said on X that there was a fire and debris, and it asked people to stay away.
Louisville Metro Emergency Services said the shelter-in-place order has been extended to all areas north of the airport to the Ohio River.
Television station video showed a large trail of flames and a plume of smoke leading from a parking lot as fire trucks tried to douse the fire.
The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 airplane owned by UPS was manufactured in 1991.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X that he is aware of the reports.
“First responders are onsite, and we will share more information as available,” he said.“Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected. We will share more soon.”
