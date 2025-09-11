Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Set to Hold Talks in Italy

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Set to Hold Talks in Italy


2025-09-11 04:35:06
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit Italy this week for a high-level diplomatic mission aimed at deepening strategic cooperation, Turkish diplomatic sources confirmed on Wednesday.

During the two-day working trip scheduled for Sept. 11–12, Fidan will meet with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and deliver an address at the prominent think tank Istituto Affari Internazionali, the sources said.

The bilateral talks will center on enhancing political and economic collaboration between the two NATO allies, with particular emphasis on reaching a $40 billion trade volume goal. According to officials, Fidan is expected to stress the importance of maintaining high-level engagement and broadening areas of cooperation.

Sources added that Fidan will also advocate for the modernization of Türkiye’s customs union with the European Union, describing it as a key element in advancing economic integration.

Other core issues on the agenda include energy security, Mediterranean connectivity, irregular migration, and collaboration in the defense industry, science, and technology.

Regional and global flashpoints—among them Libya, Syria, Ukraine, Iran, Africa, and the ongoing war in Gaza—will also be discussed, the sources noted.

The upcoming dialogue follows the ministers' previous meeting in May, held on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers summit in Türkiye’s Antalya.

MENAFN11092025000045017169ID1110047557

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search