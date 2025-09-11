Swedish Vs. Deep Tissue Massage For Muscle Pain: Fitchburg, WI Experts Weigh In

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 9, 2025 4:30 am - Are body aches and stubbornly tense muscles making your life hard? A therapeutic massage might help. But what type is right for you? Let's see what experts are saying.

Aches and pains are a staple of every adult's life, but when they get to the point where you have to take painkillers just to get through the day, you might have a deeper problem. Unfortunately, pain medications will only mask the symptoms for so long before they start becoming ineffective - if you don't want to develop a tolerance to, or worse, an over-reliance on meds, you might have to start looking into complementary medicine to relieve your pain. Luckily, experts say that massage therapy is a great place to start.

The Science Behind Massage Therapy

Therapeutic massage has been garnering interest for its pain-relieving effects, particularly on the back, hands, neck, and knees.

One study in Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice found that individuals who received weekly hand massage sessions improved both grip strength and sleep quality while experiencing a reduction in anxiety and depression

An unrelated study in Annals of Family Medicine showed that therapeutic massage relieved chronic neck pain more in groups that received 60-minute sessions at least two times a week than groups who had fewer or shorter massages.

In general, massage is becoming more popular as a form of complementary medicine, as its benefits can reduce reliance on pain medications and other drugs. That's because it can treat the source of your pain and its roots!

“Our society's medical culture has trained us to fix problems rather than prevent them. Massage can definitely help with a lot of conditions, but it's also as much about preventing them in the first place,” explains Kaitlin Rohowetz, founder of A Better Body, a clinic that specializes in massage therapy and other forms of holistic wellness practices.

What Massage Can Treat

Massage therapy can treat injuries, pain with no clear origin, and stress. It's often used to alleviate lower back pain and improve range of motion; because the treatments can exercise and stretch weak, tight, or atrophied muscles, they can also increase joint flexibility and reduce spasms and cramping.

Moreover, this kind of bodywork improves circulation and lymphatic drainage, promoting more efficient transport of oxygen and nutrients into the tissues and vital organs and enhancing immunity, respectively.

Types of Therapeutic Massage

Of course, like any practice, there are multiple ways to carry out a massage. But if you're looking into massage therapy, you'll usually run into Swedish massage and deep tissue massage the most.

Swedish massage is a classic technique that focuses on increasing blood circulation and releasing body tension. This gentle procedure is characterized by long strokes and circular movements that stimulate the nervous system and nurture the skin. If you have tension in your lower back, shoulders, or neck, or you just want to loosen up after exercise or a full week of poor posture, this is the procedure for you.

If you want something more intense, a deep tissue massage might be better. As its name implies, this type of massage targets the deeper tissues with more pressure, which is great if you have any painful knots or really tight muscles.

Turn Your Treatment Into a Pampering Session

But who says massage therapy has to be just about relieving pain? If your masseur offers add-ons, you should definitely consider them - most of these service enhancements will improve your experience and provide you with benefits that a simple massage may not!

Some clinics, like A Better Body, will give you many options. These include aromatherapy, which is recommended for relieving anxiety and improving sleep; deep heat relief and heat stones, which targets persistently sore muscles and deep tension; and cupping, which can address scar tissue and tight connective tissue.

You can opt for other enhancements as well, such as hydrating foot or hand masks, lavender hot towels, and peppermint scalp treatments. If you're going to treat yourself to a therapeutic massage, there's no harm in going for full luxury!