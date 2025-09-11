Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enemy Intensifies Repression Against Population In TOT After Successful Ukrainian Strikes On Russian Targets - NRC

Enemy Intensifies Repression Against Population In TOT After Successful Ukrainian Strikes On Russian Targets - NRC


2025-09-11 12:04:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Resistance Center on Telegram .

"After successful strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on military targets, the occupiers have intensified their repression. They conducted searches in a number of villages and towns, trying to identify those who cooperate with the Ukrainian army. The enemy jams communications, but it cannot jam resistance," the message says.

It is noted that the Russians remain strangers here, and the whole land is against them.

Read also: Zelensky slams weak global response to Russian drone incursions into Poland

“Their raids only delay, but do not cancel the end,” the National Resistance Center emphasizes.

As reported by Ukrinform, owners of Ukrainian TV antennas will be persecuted in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia

Photo: NRC

MENAFN11092025000193011044ID1110046621

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search