Enemy Intensifies Repression Against Population In TOT After Successful Ukrainian Strikes On Russian Targets - NRC
"After successful strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on military targets, the occupiers have intensified their repression. They conducted searches in a number of villages and towns, trying to identify those who cooperate with the Ukrainian army. The enemy jams communications, but it cannot jam resistance," the message says.
It is noted that the Russians remain strangers here, and the whole land is against them.Read also: Zelensky slams weak global response to Russian drone incursions into Poland
“Their raids only delay, but do not cancel the end,” the National Resistance Center emphasizes.
As reported by Ukrinform, owners of Ukrainian TV antennas will be persecuted in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia
Photo: NRC
