Saudi Crown Prince Affirms Unlimited Support For Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud strongly condemned the recent Israeli attack on Qatar, affirming the Kingdom's unlimited support for any measures Qatar deems necessary.
Speaking at the opening of the second year of the Shura Council's ninth session, the Crown Prince said that Saudi Arabia rejects and condemns the Israeli occupation's aggression in the region, including the latest brutal attack on Qatar.
This requires coordinated Arab, Islamic, and international action to confront such aggression and to impose international measures that can halt and deter the occupation's criminal practices aimed at destabilising regional security and stability, he added, affirming Riyadh will stand with Qatar without limits and place all its capabilities at its disposal.
The Crown Prince also reaffirmed the Kingdom's condemnation of the ongoing Israeli assaults on the Palestinian people in Gaza, particularly the continued acts of starvation and forced displacement.
He stressed that Gaza is Palestinian land, and the rights of its people are inalienable. No aggression can strip them of those rights, nor can threats erase them. Saudi Arabia's position remains firm - to protect those rights and work seriously to prevent their violation, he added.
He reiterated Saudi Arabia's commitment to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, launched by the Kingdom and later endorsed internationally as a framework for a two-state solution. He described the initiative as an unprecedented pathway toward the realisation of a sovereign Palestinian state.
He also noted that the Kingdom's diplomatic efforts have led to a growing number of countries recognising the State of Palestine. He highlighted the success of the recent High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution held in New York, calling it an unprecedented gathering that has significantly strengthened international consensus around the peace initiative.
On Tuesday, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a phone call from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
During the call, the Saudi crown prince affirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with Qatar and its strong condemnation of the blatant Israeli attack that targeted the residential buildings housing members of the Hamas leadership.
PM receives phone calls
from Saudi ministers
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received a phone call yesterday from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah al-Saud.
During the call, the Saudi minister stressed Saudi Arabia's solidarity with Qatar and its strong condemnation of the blatant Israeli attack that targeted the residential headquarters of a number of Hamas leaders. He considered it a criminal act and a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and a threat to the security of Qatar and the countries of the region.
HE the Prime Minister also received a phone call from Minister of Defense of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud.
