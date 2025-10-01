Zubeen Garg Death: Festival Organiser, Manager Arrested In Delhi - What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Zubeen Garg Death: Police have arrested the chief organiser of the North East India Festival (NIEF) Shayamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma in connection with the late singer's death in Singapore last month, officials said on Wednesday.

Shyamkanu Mahanta was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi upon his arrival to the country from Singapore. On the other hand Siddhartha Sharma was detained from an apartment in Gurugram.

According to a report by PTI quoting a senior police official, Mahanta and Sharma were brought to Guwahati early on Wednesday.

The Assam government had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising 10 members to investigate Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore due to drowning in the sea on September 19. The SIT, led by Special DGP MP Gupta, had issued notices to several people in connection with the case.

The SIT had issued notices to Mahanta, Sharma and members of Singapore Assam Association and those who had gone to Singapore for the festival with Zubeen Garg to appear before it and record their statements.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier that a 'lookout notice' through the Interpol had been issued against Mahanta and Sharma, asking them to appear before the CID by October 6.

Gaurav Gogoi urges PM Modi for urgent probe

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a transparent and urgent probe into the death of Zubeen Garg .

In his letter, Gogoi requested the Prime Minister to ensure that the inquiry being carried out by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is placed under the direct monitoring and review of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"I want to draw your kind attention to the delayed and inadequate investigation into the untimely and tragic death of our beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, who passed away under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on the 19th of September, 2025," a letter read.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that the state government has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore to secure full cooperation from authorities in the case of singer Zubeen Garg's death.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 following a scuba diving accident. He was 52 at the time of his death.