After 11 Child Deaths, DGHS Warns: 'Cough Syrups Unsafe For Kids Under 2, Risky Below 5'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), on Friday, issued an advisory on the use of cough syrups, stating that it is 'unsafe for children under the ages of 2 years' and 'risky' for kids below the age of 5 years. The advisory comes after the deaths of 11 children due to cough syrup intake.

“Cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under 2 years. These are generally not recommended for ages below 5 years and above that, any use should follow careful clinical evaluation with close supervision and strict adherence to appropriate dosing, the shortest effective duration and avoiding multiple drugs combinations. Further, the public may also be sensitized regarding adherence to prescription by the Doctors,” read the DGHS advisory.