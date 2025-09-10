Crown Prince Reiterates Kuwait's Full Support And Solidarity With Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani yesterday welcomed Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, at Lusail Palace.
The meeting began with the Kuwaiti Crown Prince conveying Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's greetings to His Highness the Amir, and his affirmation of Kuwait's strong condemnation of the recent Israeli attacks on Doha.
The Crown Prince of Kuwait reiterated his country's full support and solidarity with Qatar in the face of these assaults.
Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir entrusted the Crown Prince of Kuwait with his greetings to the Amir of Kuwait, expressing his appreciation and gratitude to the Kuwaiti leadership for its genuine fraternal sentiments and its support.
His Highness the Amir wished continued success and prosperity for the leadership and people of Kuwait.
The meeting also included discussions on bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen them, as well as an exchange of views on the latest regional and international developments.
Attending the meeting were His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, along with senior Qatari officials.
From the Kuwaiti side, the meeting was attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad bin Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, HE Chief of the Crown Prince's Diwan Sheikh Thamer bin Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, along with other senior officials. (QNA)
