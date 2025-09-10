All-New 'Funhouse At Pacific Park' To Open At The Santa Monica Pier, Will Celebrate Eerie Historic Past

A Colorful Troupe of Clowns Pose and Play at the all-new Funhouse at Pacific Park

Sprinkles The Clown and The Fortuneteller at the all-new Funhouse at Pacific Park

Sprinkles The Clown Looking Out From a Window Inside the Ice Cream Truck at the all-new Funhouse at Pacific Park

The 'Toonerville Funhouse,' originally located at Ocean Park Pier and Pacific Ocean Park amusement parks, is inspiration for newest attraction at Pacific Park

- Nathan Smithson, Senior Director of Business Affairs at Pacific Park SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Guests to the all-new“Funhouse at Pacific Park” will explore a lost world of spooky, chilling, and haunting experiences.The legendary“Toonerville Funhouse” appeared in two eras of Santa Monica amusement history – first at Ocean Park Pier in the 1920s and later at Pacific Ocean Park in 1958 – thrilling and unnerving guests for decades. Hidden away for years, its spirit has been resurrected inside Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. Over time, storms and renovations buried its memory, until the entrance to the abandoned funhouse was mysteriously uncovered inside Pacific Park. With a little polishing, it has reopened for guests as a nod to local Santa Monica history and nostalgic fun.In all the tinkering and perfecting of the 'Funhouse at Pacific Park,' the sinister magic of coin-operated fortunetellers and the eerie presence of a dessert-wielding clown have once again been unleashed. With a sidelong glance, an animatronic fortuneteller seated inside its dusty glass cabinet lures unsuspecting guests into a dizzying adventure-one that may land them in the back of Sprinkles the Clown's ice cream truck freezer. Will guests make it out unscathed, or will they be lost in this labyrinth of curiosities for another 100 years?The 2,800-square-foot“Funhouse at Pacific Park” includes nine mysterious rooms and attractions designed to disorient, amuse and entertain visitors with optical illusions, tricky layouts, and unexpected surprises. From giant ice cream cones to disorienting mazes, the Funhouse offers a buffet for the senses full of unexpected twists and turns."Pacific Park is excited to bring a fresh take on a classic idea to the millions of visitors who enjoy the Pier each year," said Nathan Smithson, Senior Director of Business Affairs at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. "This is a unique opportunity to honor the legacy of the original Toonerville Funhouses while crafting a future filled with mystery and awe in the all-new Funhouse at Pacific Park."The“Toonerville Funhouses” were whimsical, cartoon-themed attractions inspired by the popular "Toonerville Trolley" comic strip, which was widely recognized in the early 20th century. The first version opened at Ocean Park Pier in the 1920s, while a second debuted in 1958 at Pacific Ocean Park, which replaced Ocean Park Pier on the same site at the end of Ocean Park Boulevard, just about two nautical miles south of today's Pacific Park, near the Santa Monica–Venice border. Both became icons of seaside amusement before disappearing in the 1970s.SC Holdings, an investment firm with extensive experience in the consumer, entertainment, and hospitality sectors, acquired the operating group of Pacific Park in 2024 and committed $10 million in capital investments over the next five years in Pacific Park's food and entertainment programs, supporting park operations and keeping it a fun and friendly destination for tourists, families, and the community.Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, LA's only admission-free amusement park, offers 12 amusement rides, 14 midway games, Snackville with five fun food offerings and retail beach shops. Pacific Park's signature rides include the world's only solar-powered Ferris wheel, the Pacific Wheel, and the West Coaster, a steel roller coaster that races 55 feet above the Santa Monica Bay. For additional information and hours of operation, call 310-260-8744, visit pacpark, and go to Facebook/pacificpark, Instagram/pacpark or X.com/pacpark.

