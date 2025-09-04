Qatar Stock Exchange Index Closes Trading Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange index closed Thursday's trading lower by 43.16 points, equivalent to 0.39%, reaching a level of 11,099.21 points.

During the session, 140,802,842 shares were traded, with a total value of QAR 426,982,765.083, through the execution of 20,093 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 17 companies rose during the session, while shares of 33 other companies declined, and 3 companies maintained their previous closing price.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QAR 662,664,841,920.084, compared to QAR 664,851,227,900.110 in the previous session.