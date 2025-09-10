Acquisition Of Hemlo Gold Mine Launches A New Mid-Tier Canadian Gold Producer
|Shareholder
|Pro Forma Ownership
|Management, Board and Other Existing Company Shareholders
|9%
|Orion
|19.9%
|Barrick
|10%
|Wheaton
|10%
|Other New Investors
|51%
|Total
|100 %
Company Reactivation to the TSXV
The Transaction is expected to enable the Company to meet the initial listing requirements of the TSXV as a Tier 1 or Tier 2 mining issuer. The Company intends to apply to the TSXV for reactivation in order to graduate from the NEX Board of the TSXV to the TSXV main board (the“ Reactivation ”).
Shareholder Approval
The Transaction constitutes a“Fundamental Acquisition” as defined in TSXV Policy 5.3 – Acquisition and Disposition of Non-Cash Assets (“ Policy 5.3 ”) and requires the approval of the majority of the Company's shareholders. In accordance with Policy 5.3, the Company has obtained written shareholder approval for the Transaction from shareholders representing in aggregate approximately 69% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
Pursuant to the Transaction, the Company will enter into an amalgamation agreement with a newly incorporated and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company to amalgamate (the“ Amalgamation ”) under section 181 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (“ CBCA ”). Pursuant to the Amalgamation, the Company expects it will consolidate its common shares on the basis of one (1) new common share of the Company (a“ Resulting Issuer Share ”) for every one and half (1.5) pre-consolidation common shares (the“ Consolidation ”) and will change its name to Hemlo Mining Corp.
Pursuant to section 183 of the CBCA, the Company will submit the Amalgamation for approval by the Company's shareholders at its next annual general and special meeting (the“ Meeting ”). Certain key shareholders and proposed directors and officers of the Company (namely: Jonathan Awde, Jason Kosec, Robert Quartermain, and Jon Case), representing in aggregate approximately 69% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, have entered into voting support agreements with the Company whereby they agreed to vote their common shares in favour of the Amalgamation. The Amalgamation must be approved by at least 66 2/3% of the votes cast by Company shareholders at the Meeting.
Advisors and Counsel
Scotiabank is acting as exclusive financial advisor to the Company. Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP is acting as legal advisor to Scotiabank in relation to the Private Placement.
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Company in relation to the Transaction and the Private Placement.
Contact
For further information contact Jason Kosec at ....
Hemlo Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report Summary Information
Mineral Reserves ( 1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)(8)
|Proven Reserves
|Probable Reserves
|Total Reserves
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(kt)
|(g/t Au)
|(koz Au)
|(kt)
|(g/t Au)
|(koz Au)
|(kt)
|(g/t Au)
|(koz Au)
|Open Pit
|-
|-
|-
|28,446
|0.85
|781
|28,446
|0.85
|781
|Underground Zones:
|Underground (Excluding Interlake Claims)
|-
|-
|-
|9,057
|3.66
|1,067
|9,057
|3.66
|1,067
|Interlake Claims
|-
|-
|-
|3,746
|3.93
|473
|3,746
|3.93
|473
|Total Underground
|-
|-
|-
|12,802
|3.74
|1,540
|12,802
|3.74
|1,541
|Overall Total
|-
|-
|-
|41,249
|1.75
|2,321
|41,249
|1.75
|2,321
|Interlake Claims (50%)
|-
|-
|-
|1,873
|3.93
|237
|1,873
|3.93
|237
|Overall Total Excluding 50% of Interlake Claims
|-
|-
|-
|39,376
|1.65
|2,084
|39,376
|1.65
|2,084
(1) Based on $1,700/oz gold price assumption
(2) The independent qualified person for the 2025 MRE, as defined by NI 43-101 guidelines, is Jason Allen, P. Eng. (#39170), of Entech Mining Ltd. The effective date of the estimate is December 31, 2024
(3) The Hemlo Underground Mineral Reserve estimate follows the November 29, 2019, CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines
(4) These mineral reserves have been diluted based on site geotechnical recommendations and have had a mining recovery applied
(5) The mineral reserve is depleted for all mining to December 31, 2024
(6) The mineral reserve is reported using a 3.5 g/t break-even, a $120/t or $131/t NSR diluted stope incremental cut-off depending on method, and a $34.13 NSR marginal cut-off value. The analysis does not incorporate the Gold Stream which would impact operating margin and Reserves. The estimated impact of the Gold Stream at $1,700/oz is approximately $340M ($150/oz or $8.23/t mined excluding Interlake) which implies the reserve price would have to increase by approximately $150/oz to be valid
(7) Estimates use metric units (metres (m), tonnes (t), and g/t). Metal contents are presented in troy ounces (metric tonne × grade / 31.103475)
(8) The independent qualified person is not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political or marketing issues or any other relevant issue that could materially affect the mineral reserve estimate
Mineral Resources (Inclusive of Reserves) ( 9) ( 1 0 )( 1 1 )( 1 2 )( 1 3 )( 1 4 )( 1 5 )( 1 6 )( 1 7 )
|Measured
|Indicated
|Measured & Indicated
|Inferred
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(kt)
|(g/t Au)
|(koz Au)
|(kt)
|(g/t Au)
|(koz Au)
|(kt)
|(g/t Au)
|(koz Au)
|(kt)
|(g/t Au)
|(koz Au)
|Open Pit
|-
|-
|-
|56,875
|0.88
|1,601
|56,875
|0.88
|1,601
|6,501
|0.42
|88
|Underground Zones:
| Underground
(Excluding Interlake Claims)
|2,587
|4.19
|349
|7,475
|4.24
|1,020
|10,062
|4.23
|1,368
|2,096
|3.78
|255
|Interlake Claims
|1,750
|4.89
|275
|2,594
|4.57
|381
|4,345
|4.70
|656
|1,224
|7.14
|281
|Total Underground
|4,337
|4.47
|624
|10,069
|4.33
|1,401
|14,406
|4.37
|2,025
|3,320
|5.01
|535
|Overall Total
|4,337
|4.47
|624
|66,944
|1.39
|3,002
|71,281
|1.58
|3,626
|9,821
|1.98
|624
|Interlake Claims (50%)
|875
|4.89
|138
|1,297
|4.57
|191
|2,172
|4.70
|328
|612
|7.14
|140
|Overall Total Excluding 50% of Interlake Claims
|3,462
|4.37
|486
|65,647
|1.33
|2,812
|69,109
|1.48
|3,298
|9,209
|1.63
|483
(9) The Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared according to CIM (2014) Standards and using CIM (2019) MRMR Best Practice Guidelines
(10) Open Pit Mineral Resources are reported based on an economic pit shell. Underground Mineral Resources are constrained within stope shapes generated by Deswik Stope Optimizer
(11) Open Pit Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.21 g/t Au. Underground Mineral Resources are reported on a diluted basis using a gold cut-off grade that varies by material type and mining method and averages 2.38 g/t. The analysis does not incorporate the Gold Stream which would have an implied impact to the cut-off grade of 0.14 g/t
(12) Both Underground and Open Pit Mineral Resources are estimated using a long-term gold price of $1,900/oz
(13) A constant SG value of 2.72 has been applied to all blocks in the model. Waste dump material is assigned an SG of 2.0
(14) Mineral Resources have been depleted to 31 December 2024 using the mined-out surfaces and voids
(15) Mineral resources are inclusive of mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability
(16) Numbers may not add due to rounding
(17) The QP responsible for this Mineral Resource Estimate is Mr. Brian Hartman (P. Geo.) of SLR
Economic Analysis ( 18 ) (19)
|Key Metrics
|2025E
|2026E
|2027E
|2028E
|2029E
|2030E
|2031E
|Gold Price
|$/oz
|$3,195
|$3,265
|$3,050
|$2,915
|$2,840
|$2,610
|$2,610
|Gold Production
|koz
|134
|156
|174
|197
|216
|198
|209
|Gold Production from Interlake Claims (50%)
|koz
|13
|26
|31
|27
|33
|26
|21
|Attributable Gold Production (Ex. 50% of Interlake Claims)
|koz
|121
|131
|143
|170
|183
|172
|187
|Total Cash Costs(20)
|$/oz
|$1,587
|$1,541
|$1,381
|$1,273
|$1,538
|$1,621
|$1,446
|Attributable Total Cash Costs ( 20)(21)
|$/oz
|$ 1,435
|$ 1,242
|$ 1,058
|$ 1,037
|$ 1,341
|$ 1,501
|$ 1,336
|All-in Sustaining Costs(20)
|$/oz
|$1,852
|$1,821
|$1,666
|$1,602
|$1,886
|$1,806
|$1,483
|Attributable All-in Sustaining Costs ( 20)(21)
|$/oz
|$ 1,707
|$ 1,538
|$ 1,364
|$ 1,390
|$ 1,717
|$ 1,685
|$ 1,356
|Cash Flows
|Revenue
|$M
|$428
|$511
|$534
|$576
|$614
|$519
|$546
|Cash Costs Excluding NPI Royalty Payment
|$M
|$187
|$189
|$184
|$205
|$280
|$286
|$273
|Interlake NPI Payment
|$M
|$26
|$53
|$58
|$47
|$54
|$37
|$30
|Total Capital & Closure Costs(22)
|$M
|$47
|$108
|$195
|$177
|$121
|$61
|$33
|Taxes, Changes in Net Working Capital & Other
|$M
|$48
|$52
|$36
|$52
|$53
|$44
|$68
|Free Cash Flow
|$M
|$ 120
|$ 109
|$ 60
|$ 95
|$ 106
|$ 91
|$ 142
|Key Metrics
|2032E
|2033E
|2034E
|2035E
|2036E
|2037E
|2038E
| LOM
Total/Avg.
|Gold Price
|$/oz
|$2,610
|$2,610
|$2,610
|$2,610
|$2,610
|$2,610
|$2,610
|$ 2,780
|Gold Production
|koz
|212
|195
|136
|86
|84
|84
|73
|2,154
|Gold Production from Interlake Claims (50%)
|koz
|25
|18
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|223
|Attributable Gold Production (Ex. 50% of Interlake Claims)
|koz
|187
|177
|134
|86
|84
|84
|73
|1,931
|Total Cash Costs(20)
|$/oz
|$1,384
|$1,348
|$1,330
|$859
|$733
|$733
|$797
|$ 1,343
|Attributable Total Cash Costs ( 20)(21)
|$/oz
|$ 1,243
|$ 1,240
|$ 1,312
|$ 859
|$ 733
|$ 733
|$ 797
|$ 1,191
|All-in Sustaining Costs(20)
|$/oz
|$1,430
|$1,490
|$1,352
|$859
|$733
|$733
|$797
|$ 1,541
|Attributable All-in Sustaining Costs ( 20)(21)
|$/oz
|$ 1,269
|$ 1,377
|$ 1,405
|$ 859
|$ 733
|$ 733
|$ 797
|$ 1,395
|Cash Flows
|Revenue
|$M
|$555
|$512
|$356
|$224
|$221
|$221
|$190
|$ 6,008
|Cash Costs Excluding NPI Royalty Payment
|$M
|$259
|$240
|$179
|$74
|$63
|$63
|$58
|$ 2,542
|Interlake NPI Payment
|$M
|$36
|$25
|$3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$ 369
|Total Capital & Closure Costs(22)
|$M
|$40
|$28
|$13
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$ 894
|Taxes, Changes in Net Working Capital & Other
|$M
|$70
|$70
|$55
|$48
|$50
|$49
|$41
|$ 737
|Free Cash Flow
|$M
|$ 150
|$ 149
|$ 106
|$ 102
|$ 109
|$ 109
|$ 91
|$ 1,488
(18) Technical report entitled“NI 43-101 Technical Report Hemlo Mine, Ontario Canada” in the process of being prepared by SLR.
(19) Economic Analysis does not consider the impacts of financing including the Gold Stream, which could materially impact the reserves, life of mine plan and economic analysis. Based on the life of mine production and gold prices indicated above, the Gold Stream would have a net impact to pre-tax cash flow of approximately $242/oz
(20) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(21) Refer to Life-of-Mine Attributable Costs Reconciliation
(22) Total figure includes closing costs beyond 2038 of $73M
Life-of-Mine Attributable Costs Reconciliation
|Total Cash Cost
|AISC
|Costs on 100% Basis
|$M
|$2,892
|$3,329
|Less: Interlake NPI Payment
|$M
|$369
|$369
|Less: 50% of Cash Costs Attributable to Interlake Claims
|$M
|$223
|$223
|Less: 50% of Sustaining Capital Costs & Other AISC Attributable to Interlake Claims
|$M
|-
|$42
|Attributable Costs
|$M
|$2,299
|$2,694
|Attributable Gold Production (Excluding 50% of Interlake Claims)
|koz
|1,931
|1,931
|Attributable Costs
|$/oz
|$ 1,191
|$ 1,395
After-Tax NPV Sensitivity at Various Gold Price ( 23 )
|Gold Price
|US$/oz
|$2,500/oz
|$2,750/oz
|Consensus ( 2 4 )
|$3,000/oz
|$3,250/oz
|$3,500/oz
|NPV
|$B
|$0.8
|$1.0
|$1.1
|$1.3
|$1.5
|$1.8
(23) Technical report entitled“NI 43-101 Technical Report Hemlo Mine, Ontario Canada” in the process of being prepared by SLR.
(24) Based on the following gold price assumptions: 2025E: $3,195/oz, 2026E: $3,265/oz, 2027E: $3,050/oz, 2028: $2,915/oz, 2029: $2,840/oz, LT: $2,610/oz. NPV calculated as of December 31, 2024 using a 5% discount rate
Non-GAAP Measures
This news release contains certain performance measures (“ Non-GAAP Financial Measures ”) which are derived from the PFS that are not defined under IFRS including: Total Cash Costs, Attributable Total Cash Costs, AISC, Attributable AISC, free cash flow, and working capital. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of Hemlo.
The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of performance.
The Non-GAAP Financial Measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers with similar descriptions. These have been prepared by the Company using information provided by Barrick during the due diligence process.
Technical Information
The Technical Report will be filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at within 45 days of this news release. The Technical Report is being prepared by Brian Hartman, P. Geo., Lance Engelbrecht, P. Eng., Rob Duinker, P. Eng. and Gonzalo Rios, FAusIMM of SLR, Jason Allen, P. Eng of Entech Mining Ltd., and Marc Rougier, P. Eng., James Smith, P. Eng. and Siavash Farhangi, P. Eng. of WSP Canada Inc., each of whom are independent of the Company and are qualified persons (as defined in NI 43-101).
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Eric Tremblay, P.Eng, the Company's incoming Chief Operating Officer, who is a QP as defined under NI 43-101.
Data Verification
Data verification was performed by Brian Hartman of SLR. Mr. Hartman completed a site visit on May 21 to 22, 2025. Data verification included the examination of drill core condition, sample selection, core recovery, logging, sampling and core handling procedures, labeling and storage of core, coarse rejects and pulps. Digital records storage was reviewed and there was validation and verification of the drill core database. Mr. Hartman performed a review of the Hemlo database management practices, on-site procedures and protocols, quality control procedures and analyses, and checks of the assay database against assay certificates. The conclusion was that SLR finds the database integrity and quality assurance and quality control program to be acceptable for the mineral resource estimate .
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding: the structure, anticipated closing date and regulatory approval of the Transaction; the merits and expected benefits of the Transaction to the Company and its shareholders; the terms and conditions of the Gold Stream and Credit Facilities; the anticipated directors and executive officers of the Company; the timing for filing of the Technical Report; the Private Placement, including the anticipated use of the proceeds thereof; shareholder approval of the Amalgamation; receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals; the reactivation of the Company to the main board of the TSXV; the Consolidation; the change of the Company's name; the anticipated future operating performance, production and cash flow from Hemlo; the potential for the discovery of additional mineralized bodies at Hemlo; and other statements regarding future plans, expectations, guidance, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts as well as the Company's expectations with respect to such matters.
These forward-looking statements are provided as of the date of this news release, or the effective date of the documents referred to in this news release, as applicable, and reflect predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events based on the Company's beliefs at the time the statements were made, as well as various assumptions made by and information currently available to them. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to: that the terms and conditions of the Transaction, the Gold Stream, the Credit Facilities and the Private Placement will not be subject to material changes; that the Reactivation, the Transaction, and related matters will be approved by applicable third parties, including the TSXV; and that the documents, projections and models on which the Company has relied are accurate in all material respects. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions on which they are based do not reflect future experience.
We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: the failure to obtain shareholder or regulatory approvals in connection with the Transaction; uncertainty and variations in the estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves; risks related to the Company's anticipated indebtedness; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; and political risks, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; water rights; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations; financing risks and access to additional capital; risks related to guidance estimates and uncertainties inherent in the preparation of pre-feasibility studies; uncertainty in estimates of production, capital, and operating costs and potential production and cost overruns; the fluctuating price of gold; unknown labilities in connection with the acquisition of Hemlo; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; the Company's limited operating history; litigation risks; the Company's ability to complete, and successfully integrate the acquisition of Hemlo; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; risks related to historical data; risks related to the Company's accounting policies and internal controls; shareholder activism; other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies;
Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Reserves and Resources
The information in this press release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ in certain material respects from the disclosure requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“ SEC ”). For example, the terms“mineral reserve”,“proven mineral reserve”,“probable mineral reserve”,“mineral resource”,“measured mineral resource”,“indicated mineral resource” and“inferred mineral resource” are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Council, as amended. These definitions differ from the definitions in the disclosure requirements promulgated by the SEC under the U.S. Securities Act. Accordingly, information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies reporting pursuant to SEC disclosure requirements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
______________________________
1 AISC is a Non-GAAP Financial Measure (as defined below), see“Non-GAAP Measures”.
2 Non-GAAP Financial Measures, see“Non-GAAP Measures”.
