China's Dual-Use Asteroid-Collision Research Threatens Satellites
The move comes three years after the United States successfully conducted its own Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission in 2022, which demonstrated the feasibility of using a kinetic impactor to alter an asteroid's trajectory.
China's announcement underscores the country's growing ambitions in space, positioning the nation at the forefront of planetary defense technologies while implicitly signaling its rising influence in outer space affairs.
“We have planned to launch this effort as early as this year, focusing on a kinetic impact test against an asteroid,” Wu Weiren, chief designer of China's lunar exploration program and director and chief scientist of the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory, said in a speech during the third Deep Space Exploration International Conference (or Tiandu Forum) in Hefei, Anhui province on September 5.
“Asteroid detection, defense and resource utilization are directly linked to the survival and long-term development of humanity in space,” he said.“The asteroid-colliding mission is highly complex, with significant economic and social benefits, and it is suitable for international cooperation.”
Under the proposed plan, two spacecraft will be deployed. One acts as the kinetic impactor and another as the observer, tasked with closely monitoring the collision and its aftermath. With this arrangement, China aims to validate both the physical effects of deflection and its feasibility as a planetary defense methodology.
Chinese officials said the demonstration can help China advance planetary protection and open prospects for resource extraction. However, some commentators noted that the program could have geopolitical repercussions, as it involves dual-use technologies.
A Chinese writer using the pseudonym“Captain Jack” says China's plan to hit an asteroid has military applications.
