Biomednewsbreaks - Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Reports 51% Revenue Growth, Strong Cash Position To Advance AVERSA Fentanyl

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) reported financial results for the six months ended July 31, 2025, highlighted by revenue of $1.29 million, up 50.87% year over year, and cash reserves of $6.9 million. The company said the strong balance sheet supports the advancement of AVERSA(TM) Fentanyl, its lead product candidate, which has a Type C FDA meeting scheduled for Sept. 18. Nutriband emphasized that the NDA for AVERSA Fentanyl will rely on data from a single Phase 1 Human Abuse Potential study, with no Phase 2 or Phase 3 trials required. If approved, the patch could become the first and only abuse-deterrent transdermal fentanyl product globally, with peak annual sales estimated between $80 million and $200 million. AVERSA Buprenorphine, the company's second program, is projected to reach peak annual sales of up to $130 million. Nutriband continues to grow revenue through its Pocono Pharma contract manufacturing subsidiary, which contributed to the record first half.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA(TM) technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

