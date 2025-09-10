Retired Senior Army Officer Appeals For Boycott Of BCCI Team Matches
Lt General KJS Dhillon (retired), who served as the GoC of the Army's Srinagar headquartered Chinar Corps, wrote on X,“If you are watching @BCCI team's matches . . . . . . Please spare a thought for those innocents Indians murdered in cold blood at Pahalgam and those soldiers who laid down their lives fighting the paki terrorists for you to live in peace & watch these matches at your homes Just a thought please. I am boycotting the Asia Cup. Are you? Jai Hind.”
On April 22, Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam. The slain civilians include 25 tourists and a local Ponywallah.
The Pahalgam terror attack outraged the entire country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a free hand to the armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.
Indian armed forces carried out target-specific strikes against terror Infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in Muridke near Lahore and Bahawalpur.
12 terror infrastructures were destroyed in these strikes carried out as part of 'Operation Sindoor'.
Pakistan escalated the hostilities by targeting civilian and military facilities. In retaliation, Indian army forces destroyed 18 military bases in Pakistan.
India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012-13, with political tensions and security concerns halting cricketing exchanges since then. Their meetings are now restricted to ICC and ACC events, which continue to attract massive global viewership.
