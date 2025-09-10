Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation's Rep Appointed To Intl Competition
Vusala Kazimova, Doctor of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) and a member of the medical commissions of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), has been appointed to an international competition, Azernews reports.
She will participate in the European Championship for girls and boys under 18 (U-18) in beach volleyball.
Vusala Kazimova will oversee the organization of medical services as a CEV representative at the competition to be held from September 10 to 14 in Corigliano Rossano, Italy.
The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) is the governing body of volleyball and beach volleyball in Azerbaijan.
The federation was founded in 1991, and became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment