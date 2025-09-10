EACC To Make TN Hub For Global Trade And EV Exports, Says Rohit Gupta
The announcement came during an investor press meet held at a private hotel in Egmore, Chennai, with Dr. Rohit Gupta, Global President of EACC, addressing the media.
Highlighting the organisation's vision, Dr. Gupta said,“The main objective of this is to build trade relations between Africa and South India and strengthen the cross-border trade and investment framework based on the African economy and trade.”
He revealed that EACC has signed an agreement in South India, positioning Tamil Nadu as its operational headquarters to spearhead trade initiatives across Asia, Africa, and Europe.
“We are going to turn South India into a trade market with Tamil Nadu as our headquarters,” said Dr. Gupta, emphasising the state's potential in manufacturing and exports.
He further added that the African market has a high demand for EVs and medical equipment, and with robust infrastructure already in place in Tamil Nadu, the exports would be routed from here.
“We have sent our business & purpose to the Tamil Nadu government, the Central government and all embassies,” he stated, confirming that dialogues are underway with relevant authorities.
Dr. Gupta announced that the Global Investment Market will be launched between November and December, pending approval from the Tamil Nadu government.
“Countries including Ghana, Liberia, and Morocco have asked for EVs and medical equipment. Since the infrastructure is here, we are going to export from here,” he noted.
The EACC is targeting an investment inflow of Rs 2000 crores, with export mechanisms being set up on a guarantee-based model.
“By connecting Asia, Africa and Europe, we want to strengthen the economic diplomacy, create equitable investment opportunities and accelerate sustainable global progress,” Dr. Gupta remarked.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment