Animal Behavior College Joins Peterson's To Expand Career Training Opportunities In Pet Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Acquisition expands Animal Behavior College's reach, enhancing training programs with Peterson's resources to empower aspiring animal care professionals.

- James Marciano, CEO/Founder of Tuck AdvisorsVALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Animal Behavior College (ABC), a nationally recognized vocational school offering career training programs for animal care professionals, announced today that it has joined Peterson's , a leading provider of educational resources and career readiness solutions. The acquisition will allow ABC to expand its reach, enhance its programs, and provide even more aspiring animal care professionals with accessible, hands-on education.Founded in 1998, ABC has helped over 30,000 students pursue careers in pet training, veterinary assisting, grooming, and other animal-related professions. The school's innovative hybrid learning model combines online coursework with hands-on training, making it a trusted pathway for students seeking practical skills and career advancement in the growing pet care industry.By becoming part of Peterson's, ABC will continue operating under its established brand while leveraging Peterson's resources and expertise to scale its programs. Peterson's, known for its test prep, admissions resources, and workforce development programs, views this as a strategic step in expanding its career training and certification offerings in high-demand industries like pet care.“For more than 25 years, Animal Behavior College has been dedicated to providing students with accessible, hands-on training to pursue their passion for animals,” said Steven Appelbaum, ABC CEO and Founder.“Joining Peterson's ensures we can continue to grow that mission, reaching more aspiring animal care professionals and enhancing our programs with new resources and technology.”Tuck Advisors , a boutique investment bank specializing in M&A advisory for education and healthcare businesses, served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to ABC.“We were honored to partner with Steven and the Animal Behavior College team on this milestone,” said James Marciano, Founder and CEO of Tuck Advisors.“ABC has built an extraordinary legacy in vocational education, and we are proud to have played a role in securing a partner as well-respected as Peterson's to help amplify that legacy. This transaction reflects what we love most about our work-helping mission-driven founders achieve great outcomes for their people and their vision.”Steven also praised Tuck Advisors:“We are also deeply grateful to James and his team. Their steady guidance, thoughtful approach, and true commitment to understanding our goals were instrumental in finding not just a buyer, but the right long-term partner to carry ABC forward. Tuck treated this process with the same care and dedication that we show our students, and that made all the difference.”Tuck Advisors partners with Evertreen ( ) to plant 1,000 trees for every successful transaction. Trees for this deal will be planted in Brazil to support reforestation efforts.About Animal Behavior CollegeAnimal Behavior College (ABC) is a premier vocational school specializing in animal care career training. With programs in dog training, veterinary assisting, grooming, aquatics management, and more, ABC combines online education with local, hands-on training opportunities. Since 1998, ABC has prepared tens of thousands of students to launch successful careers in the pet industry. For more information, visit .About Peterson'sPeterson's is a leading education solutions provider, offering a wide range of test preparation, admissions guidance, and workforce readiness programs. Serving millions of students, educators, and institutions worldwide, Peterson's empowers learners to achieve academic and career success. For more information, visit .About Tuck AdvisorsTuck Advisors is a boutique investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions for education, healthcare, and technology businesses. With a focus on founder-led companies, Tuck combines deep industry expertise with a hands-on, relationship-driven approach. The firm is dedicated to helping mission-driven entrepreneurs achieve exceptional outcomes by identifying the right strategic and financial partners for long-term growth and impact. For more information, visit .

