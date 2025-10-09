403
Ukrainian delegation to travel to US next week—Zelenskyy
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that a delegation from Ukraine will travel to the United States “at the beginning of next week” to discuss key security and economic issues.
The delegation will be led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and will include Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, and Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Sanctions Policy Commissioner. Zelenskyy said the talks will cover air defense, energy, sanctions measures, negotiations, and the issue of frozen assets.
Preparations are also underway to advance the work of the “Coalition of the Willing”, with Zelenskyy expressing confidence that U.S. President Donald Trump wants Kyiv engaged at the negotiating table.
“I think he very much wants to see a ceasefire and an end to the war. I believe this was his goal from the very beginning. We are grateful for that,” Zelenskyy said.
He added that their recent meeting in New York during the UN General Assembly in September helped provide Trump with a broader understanding of Russia’s position, while ensuring that dialogue continues at multiple levels.
“Everyone notes that despite the cold weather outside, our relations remain warm at various levels,” Zelenskyy said.
