Trinamool Leader Abhishek Banerjee Hits Out At BJP Over Allegations Of Horse Trading In V-P Polls
"The BJP had at least spent Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore for purchasing each vote for the Vice-President polls. In the Rajya Sabha, there are some members who are officially with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but in reality are with the BJP. I spoke to a few of them, and realised how the BJP encouraged a money game for the Vice-President polls," Banerjee told media persons at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata after returning to the city from New Delhi earlier in the afternoon.
Banerjee also accused the BJP of encouraging the money game in West Bengal before the 2021 Assembly polls.
"But they (BJP) failed that time. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, they (BJP) tried to purchase the counting agents. They failed again. BJP has forgotten something. Some elected public representatives might be easily purchasable. But the common people are not," he said.
Reacting to such allegations, West Bengal BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP, Samik Bhattacharya, said that responding to Abhishek Banerjee's comments was useless since his baseless allegations reflected his sense of frustration.
"The Vice-President polls proved that while the NDA was united, the opposition INDIA bloc was devastated," Bhattacharya added.
After the results of the Vice-Presidential election were announced on Tuesday, it was seen that the NDA candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan got 452 votes and thus defeated the Opposition INDIA bloc candidate B. Sudershan Reddy, who got just 300 votes. As many as 15 votes were declared invalid.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment