With Decline In Water Levels, Relief Works Accelerated, Says Punjab Govt
Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains said 100 per cent road connectivity, electricity, and water supply have been restored in flood-affected villages of the Anandpur Sahib constituency.
Residents of Singhpur-Plassi have begun returning from relief camps to their homes.
He said connectivity to cut-off villages such as Harsa Bela, Patti Dulchi, and Bela Shiv Singh is being restored, and the wooden bridge at Bela Dhyani would soon be replaced with a motorable bridge.
He said fumigation and spraying of medicines have been completed, special vaccination drives by health and animal husbandry teams are underway, and 10 truckloads of fodder have already been distributed.
Special girdawari (crop loss survey) is being carried out by revenue officials, and compensation will be disbursed based on its report.
Cabinet ministers Balbir Singh and Lal Chand Kataruchak distributed financial aid of Rs 51,000 each to 12 affected families in Baknour, Pamma, Ambi Khattkaran, Kolian Adda and Anyal villages of the Bhoa constituency.
During their visit, they interacted with local people, listened to their concerns, and reiterated the government's commitment to providing concrete solutions.
Cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, while reviewing the situation near villages along the Ghaggar river, said the government has strengthened river embankments, which have saved nearby villages and towns from major damage even though water levels remained above the danger mark for several days. He said the government and district administration are on full alert, ensuring immediate sandbagging or any other necessary measures wherever required.
Officials have been deployed at every km along the Ghaggar's embankments to address any issue promptly.
Cabinet minister Mohinder Bhagat, while presiding over a meeting at the District Administrative Complex in Jalandhar, directed revenue officers to verify claims concerning damage to houses caused by rain and floods so that no affected family is deprived of compensation. He instructed patwaris to conduct door-to-door inspections and reaffirmed that the government stands firmly with every affected family during this crisis.
