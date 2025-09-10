PMMSY Turns Five: Fish Farming Transforms Life Of Sajikant Matwa In Jharkhand's Ramgarh

MENAFN - IANS) Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Sep 10 (IANS) As the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) completes five years on Wednesday, its impact is being felt across India, especially in places like Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. Launched on September 10, 2020, with the aim of revolutionising the fisheries sector, the scheme has brought a wave of change to rural communities, empowering individuals and boosting local economies.

One such inspiring story is that of Sajikant Matwa, a resident of Ramgarh. Once a daily-wage labourer in a mine, Sajikant's life took a transformative turn when he decided to venture into fish farming. Supported by a low-interest loan under the PMMSY, he set up a fishery business that has now become the cornerstone of his prosperity.

"Before fish farming, I could barely make ends meet. Today, not only am I earning a stable income, but I have also been able to provide employment to many others in my village," Matwa said.

Currently, around 60 to 65 villagers are working with him. Once dependent on labour jobs outside the district, they are now earning decent livelihoods through local fish farming initiatives.

The District Fisheries Department attributes this success to the integration of modern technologies in aquaculture under the scheme. Techniques like cage culture, bio-floc systems, and Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) are helping farmers become self-reliant and increase productivity.

Ramgarh's District Fisheries Officer, Arup Kumar Chaudhary, told IANS: "The PMMSY has been a game changer. It introduced cage culture and bio-floc technology in Ramgarh, provided marketing vehicles, and delivered direct benefit transfers (DBT) to over a hundred beneficiaries. It has significantly improved both the income levels and social standing of fish farmers."

Over the past five years, fish farming in Ramgarh has evolved from a traditional practice into a sustainable and lucrative business. Farmers are not only earning well but are also able to send their children to better schools and improve their quality of life. What was once just a means of survival has now become a path to prosperity and dignity.

The PMMSY, implemented by the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, aims to address gaps in fish production, technology adoption, quality assurance, post-harvest infrastructure, and value chain development. It envisions a strong and sustainable fisheries sector that supports food security, employment, and economic growth.

Launched with a total investment of Rs 20,050 crore, the PMMSY is being implemented across all states and Union Territories for five years (FY 2020-21 to 2024-25). In the Union Budget 2023-24, a new sub-scheme under the PMMSY was introduced with an additional Rs 6,000 crore allocation, focusing on empowering fish vendors, small enterprises, and improving market access.